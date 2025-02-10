All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 ending explained: Is Carmody leaving Skeldale and Darrowby?

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5, titled Pair Bond, brought audiences further into the stories and lives of the characters in Skeldale House and the residents of Darrowby. With James, Tristan, and Carmody's return to Skeldale, the house is busier and more fun than ever, especially with the addition of baby Jimmy.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 teases a life-changing letter for Richard Carmody, who is back at Skeldale after his finals in London. The letter comes with an opportunity of a lifetime, but it would take him away from Darrowby and Skeldale House if he decides to accept.

By the episode finale of the British show, viewers are left wondering what would be Carmody's decision Both have advantages, and he is conflicted about the choice. Mrs. Hall understands his dilemma and helps Seigfried understand why Carmody finds it hard to decide.

Trending

Following Siegfried's assurance to the budding veterinarian, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 culminates with Carmody announcing his decision to the Skeldale household.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 ending: Carmody accepts the Warners Prize

Richard Carmody (Image via PBS)

The All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 finale is a rollercoaster of emotions with bittersweet news for everyone at Skeldale House. By the end of the episode, Carmody has gathered everyone in the household—Siegfried, Mrs. Hall, James, Helen, Tristan, and even baby Jimmy—to announce that he has decided to accept the Warners Prize.

While everyone is happy about his decision, it also comes with a bittersweet implication because accepting the award means he is going to London. It means he will have to say goodbye from Skeldale House and Darrowby, and that goodbye will be happening soon, too. Carmody is expected back in London to start his new job in ten days.

Per Mrs. Hall, ten days' time is "too soon," but everyone agrees that accepting the Warners Prize is a great thing for Carmody. Tristan thinks it's "bloody marvelous," and James says he sees great things ahead for Carmody. However, James also admits that the place wouldn't be the same without him.

Read more: Where was All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Why was Carmody hesitant to accept the Warners Prize in the first place?

Carmody receives a letter (Image via PBS)

Carmody's hesitance to achieve the Warners Prize was because it would take him away from Skeldale House and Darrowby altogether. He has grown attached to everyone at Skeldale as they embrace him like he's part of the family, which he didn't experience when he was young.

As he told Tristan in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4, he grew up in boarding schools. While he has a family, they were mostly away during his childhood. Even before he received the letter about the Warners Prize, Carmody had already shown some hesitance in leaving Skeldale. When he and Tristan reached a truce in the previous episode, he said he had already grown fond of the place. Tristan said he understood and repeated the same in episode 5, telling Carmody that "there was a time when [he] couldn't imagine leaving Skeldale either."

In All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5, Mrs. Hall shows that she understands why Carmody is having second thoughts about leaving. She tells Seigfried that she thinks there is an underlying reason why Carmody doesn't want to leave—"Think how Mr. Carmody was brought up, being sent from pillar to post."

Read more: Why did James Herriot return to Darrowby in season 5 episode 1?

Siegfried assures Carmody that he has a home at Skeldale in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5

Siegfried Farnon (Image via PBS)

After talking to Mrs. Hall, it finally dawns on Seigfried that Carmody is hesitant to accept the Warners Prize and go to London because it means he would have to leave the only home he has. He has found his place in Skeldale House and is unsure about leaving that and everyone behind.

With that revelation, Siegfried assures Carmody that whatever he chooses—whether to stay working at Skeldale or go to London—there is always a place at Skeldale for him. At first, Carmody thinks Siegfried means that he will always have work as a vet at Skeldale House. But Siegfried says that he doesn't mean that.

By the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5, Carmody finally understands that he will always be welcome at Skeldale as a vet and part of the extended family. It assures him that he can pursue a career in London and still have a home to return to.

Read more: Is Tristan back in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 3?

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 sees Carmody asking Doris out

Doris and Carmody (Image via PBS)

Accepting the Warners Prize isn't the only form of bravery Carmody takes in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5. He also asks Doris out for a drink. It will be a group date with Tristan and Helen, as well as Mrs. Hall and Seigfried, but Carmody calling Doris and asking her if she would like to join them was a show of bravery compared to when they first met.

They first met in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 2, and Carmody was instantly smitten with Doris. He also diagnosed himself fancying Doris in episode 5, saying that his heartbeat beats faster and his eyes dilate when she's around, and even planned to ask Tristan for some tips on pursuing a lady.

Meanwhile, Siegfried, who fancies Miss Grantly, although he hates to admit it, is nowhere near asking the archeologist out on a date. It seems that Carmody has more games in the love department in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 Episode 5 than Siegfried. That said, it remains a mystery how their budding friendship and romance will blossom now that Carmody is heading to London.

Read more: 7 shows to watch if you like All Creatures Great and Small

Catch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 streaming on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Meanwhile, all previous episodes of the past four seasons of the series can be watched via PBS Passport.

Read more: All Creatures Great and Small complete release schedule

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback