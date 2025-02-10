All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 will air on MASTERPIECE on PBS next Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time. Titled Glass Half Full, the next episode is expected to bring out some hard conversations and realizations.

Besides a couple of snags here and there while he settles back into his life at Darrowby, James' life has been pretty tame, with no major setbacks so far. However, the reason why he returned to Darrowby in the first place will be rearing its ugly head in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Siegfried and Tristan will have some brotherly drama of their own, but All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 also teases some "amusing consequences" for both of them.

When will All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 be released?

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 will drop next Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

As release timings can vary depending on the region, please refer to the table below for the exact release days and times for when the next episode drops on selective time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 16, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 16, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 17, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 17, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 17, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025

11:00 am

The release timings have been adjusted based on daylight saving time.

Read more: All Creatures Great and Small release schedule

Where to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6

Like all previous episodes of the ongoing show, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 will exclusively drop on MASTERPIECE on PBS for US fans on the scheduled release date. Encore broadcasts will also be available, but the schedules differ and will depend on local stations.

The upcoming episode can be watched on air or online through the official PBS website or the accompanying PBS app.

A brief recap of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5

Richard Carmody was the star in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5, titled Pair Bond. The episode featured his conflicting feelings about accepting the Warners Prize because it would mean that he would have to leave Skeldale and Darrowby because the work would be in London.

However, Siegfried's assurance that Skeldale will always have a place for him, and not just in the work department, allowed him to accept the award with a more positive attitude. He will be leaving in 10 days' time, and while everyone felt bittersweet about his imminent departure, the household was also proud and excited for him.

The previous episode also saw Seigfried crushing on Miss Grantley, the archeologist and owner of the goats he visited with Carmody. Meanwhile, Carmody made a move and asked Doris to come drinking with him, Tristan, Helen, Mrs. Hall, and Siegfried.

What to expect in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, Glass Half Full, is expected to up both the drama and fun for the Skeldale household. With Carmody set for London, new dynamics will arise from the favorite All Creatures Great and Small characters who will remain in Darrowby.

There are the Farnon brothers, Siegfried and Tristan, who will find themselves facing some amusing moments next episode. Meanwhile, it would be opposite to fun for James, who will experience a bout of brucellosis, the first one since he returned to Darrowby.

Per the episode synopsis, here's what audiences can expect in the upcoming All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5:

"James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long-buried emotions to the surface. A broken-down car forces Siegfried and Tristan to renegotiate their relationship with amusing consequences."

Read more: Where was All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Stay tuned for more updates and news on the ongoing All Creatures Great and Small season 5 as the year progresses.

