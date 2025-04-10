All the demons in The Bondsman, explained 

Grainger David's action horror TV series, The Bondsman, premiered on Prime Video on April 3, 2025. The film follows the story of a backwoods bounty hunter who gets another chance to live the life he wanted.

The catch is that his old job is no longer the same, as he has to now hunt demons for the devil, and if he fails to send either of those back to hell, he will have to return there.

The show stars Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy as Hub Halloran, Maryanne Dice, Kitty Halloran, Lucky Callahan, Cade Halloran, and Midge Kusatsu, respectively. Hub is the demon hunter, while the other five characters play key roles in the series.

Throughout the eight episodes, several demons appear, and most of them return to hell after their interactions with Hub. Below is a detailed look at the six demons in order of their appearance in the series.

All the demons in The Bondsman

1) Valacor

Valacor in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

Soon after Hub agrees to hunt demons for the devil, he faces his first enemy, Valacor. The demon appears in episode 2 and kills a local pastor so that it can possess him. Through the pastor, Valacor brutally kills Lucky's men.

Hub receives the assignment to kill Valacor through fax. When he and his mother, Kitty, reach the location, they realize that the demon feeds on electric power. Together, Hub and Kitty manage to get rid of Valacor.

2) Marphos

Marphos and Hub fighting in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

Marphos is the water demon that appears at the beginning of episode 3. He drowns a cheerleader/social media influencer and possesses her. Kitty receives the fax of the assignment to kill him. She looks him up online to find out that he originated in Egypt, and his examples have been found in Nordic sea-faring creatures and aquatic entities.

The fight between Marphos and Hub unfolds in a local swimming pool where the former almost drowns the hunter. Luckily, Hub manages to get the upper hand on the demon and kills him.

3) Erdos

Erdos in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

Erdos appears in The Bondsman episode 4. He is an earth demon whose host ends up being the corrupt young cop, Deputy Sheriff Briggs. Hub tracks the demon down to a local hardware store whose security guard has been killed.

Hub's ex-wife, Maryanne, also arrives there. While Hub and Maryanne argue about their son, Cade, the demon draws attention to himself by making a noise. Maryanne ultimately helps Hub to kill the demon.

4) Slypharis

Slypharis in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

The air demon Slypharis appeared in the eponymous episode 5 of The Bondsman. A newlywed couple gets into a fight with a fisherman, and as the two men die, they get possessed by two Slypharis demons. However, these demons manage to live until the next episode.

In episode 6, titled Revelations, Hub manages to kill the Slypharis demons with a chainsaw and other such weapons. In doing so, he also saves Lucky from the demons' attacks.

5) Pyralis

Pyralis in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

Pyralis is the fire demon who possesses a young boy in episode 7. Midge identifies the young boy as the demon using her mirror makeup. She reveals that if Pyralis succeeds in making the sacrifice, he will be able to bring the angel-turned-demon, Lilith, to earth.

Hub and his team try to do their best to stop Pyralis from fulfilling his evil motive of sacrificing a human. However, they fail to do it, which enables Pyralis to do what he was planning.

Also read: Kevin Bacon and Showrunner Erik Olsen talk about The Bondsman finale and share hopes for season 2 after that big cliffhanger

6) Lilith

Lilith in The Bondsman (Image via Prime Video)

In the finale episode, Midge reveals that Lilith was once an angel with a beautiful voice. She was one of God's favorite angels. Out of jealousy, the other angels manipulated her into rebelling against God and joining Satan. Consequently, God banished her to hell. She escaped hell once, but was sent back by the medieval monks.

Lilith is the most powerful demon out of the ones seen so far in the series. She possesses Cheryl and wreaks havoc until Midge and Hub trap her in a pentagram trap. However, Lilith offers Hub a ludicrous deal, which he accepts and makes the major mistake of trusting a demon.

Lilith possesses a crow and keeps her part of the deal, but not for long, as she soon possesses Maryanne. The season ends with a cliffhanger in which Lilith threatens Hub to join her in her rebellion against the devil if he wants Maryanne to live.

The Bondsman is available to stream on Prime Video.

