"always been in the world of books" - Young Sheldon fame Raegan Revord releases first novel 'Rules for Fake Girlfriends'

Raegan Revord, the actress behind Missy Cooper from Young Sheldon, has brought their writing dreams to life. They have finally released their first novel as an author, titled Rules for Fake Girlfriends. From choosing the romance genre to the research and writing process, Raegan Revord went through a long process to bring their writing plans to fruition. The novel had been a dream project for Revord. Speaking about it to People, the actor said:&quot;I like to joke that I came home reading from the hospital [as a baby]. We have a lot of teachers and librarians in our family, so it's always been a big influence in my life. But because I've been reading so much ever since I was little, [I've] always been in the world of books. I knew as a reader myself what other readers might want.”Raegan Revord unveils debut novel Rules for Fake Girlfriends View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoung Sheldon star Raegan Revord has been a big fan of books and reading, which has now finally led the actor to release their first novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends. The novel combines romance, thrill, and drama, bringing a unique young-adult romance fiction to readers. It centers around Avery Blackwell, a young girl who skips enrolling in Columbia University to attend her late mother's alma mater in a seaside town in England. She meets Charlie in the new setting, and the two girls forge an unexpected deal. Avery agrees to be Charlie's fake girlfriend due to the latter's issues with her ex. In exchange, Charlie joins Avery in her journey to solve a scavenger hunt left behind by her mother. How their adventures bring them closer will be explored in the novel in detail. The young age and experiences of the actor bring a more unique touch to their lead characters in the novel. Speaking about it, they said to People: &quot;Me being 17 and writing a book about someone who's in the age range can't hurt. It probably helps with feeling like it's a current teenage experience that Avery's having and not one from 10 years ago.”Raegan Revord speaks about the process and inspiration behind their debut novelRaegan Revord at the City Year Los Angeles' 13th Annual Spring Break Event (Image via Getty)The actor juggled between their acting career and writing pursuits to complete the novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends. The process was prolonged, with Revord also working on the drafts even during their breaks on the sets of Young Sheldon in 2024.Speaking about how they handled the shifts between work and writing, Revord said: &quot;I had to learn how to switch between different mindsets with a flick of a switch. I would go from being in a scene to doing school for 10 minutes and then go right back to my scene. That really helped prepare me for being able to write.”The actor also put in a lot of research behind their first writing project, which involved reading other novels and watching films like Notting Hill that match the genre of their novel. Novel series Heartstopper was one of the biggest inspirations for the new book, as Revord mentioned. Elaborating on this, they said: &quot;I love how innocent the love story was. Heartstopper was such an accurate representation of found family friend groups, queer youth, and I think it's so important to have that. I loved the story, and I always wanted to write something that was like that.”Raegan Revord played the role of Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, in the Young Sheldon series. While not being as nerdy as the brother, Missy's wit, boldness, and emotional connection made the character stand out in the series. Revord has acted in other works such as Modern Family (2014-2016) and Wish Upon (2017). Their new project as a writer marks a special achievement in their journey. Stay tuned for more updates.