Who played Missy Cooper in The Big Bang Theory? Actress shares why she felt like a "fraud" for "years" while working on the show

In a recent installation of The Official Big Bang Theory podcast, actress Courtney Henggeler, known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, opened up about her experience to host Jessica Radloff. She shared that she felt like a fraud for years while working on the popular CBS sitcom.

Courtney Henggeler played Missy Cooper, Sheldon Cooper's fraternal twin, in The Big Bang Theory. The character appeared only in Season 1, Episode 15, The Pork Chop Indeterminacy.

During the podcast, which was uploaded on June 30, Radloff asked the Cobra Kai star if she felt a sense of "pride" in appearing in the sitcom, as The Big Bang Theory later became a "juggernaut" of a TV series.

"What was it like then, over the years, especially being known as Sheldon's sister? Did you take pride, especially as the show got bigger and it became this juggernaut of a TV series that you could really just take pride in saying, 'Yeah, I'm Sheldon's twin sister on The Big Bang Theory,'" Jessica Radloff asked Courtney.

In response, Courtney shared that she felt like a "fraud," as people often assumed she had a bigger role in The Big Bang Theory than she actually did. She reasoned that it was because she only appeared for one episode in 2008. While she acknowledged the appreciation for her part in the sitcom, she felt undeserving of the attention she got due to the minor nature of her role.

"I realized for all these years, I just felt like fraud, sort of, because I only did this one episode, and then the last season, when they brought us all back, which was wonderful and lovely. But I feel like, because I was a main character's twin sister, people thought I was in the show more than I was," the Big Bang Theory actress stated.

However, upon reflecting on her role in The Big Bang Theory, she recognized the significance of the show and what it meant to be a part of it.

"And then I had to look at that, and then I take a step back and go and realize what it is. It's such a great show, and it is an incredible thing to be part of. And they made a whole other series with a tiny little version of me [Young Sheldon]," Courtney stated.

The Big Bang Theory's Courtney Henggeler retired after two decades of acting

In a Substack post uploaded on March 30, 2025, Courtney Henggeler claimed that after 20 years of acting, she told her agents that she was "tapping out." She wanted to be the "machine" herself, a force that moves things forward.

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine."

In the post, she reflected on her acting career, saying that all she has ever known was the hustle and grind involved in her craft. She had occasionally done small roles and even recalled saying a line of "sorry" in the popular TV show House, M.D.

"The hustle, the grind, sprinkled occassionally with the odd acting job. Perhaps a line or two to TV’s Dr. House - “Sorry” (that’s it. That was my line. Genius)," she added.

Henggeler also remembered being a guest star but never a "recurring" character, and even after all the jobs, she always had to get back to the hustle.

"And when all was said and done (or mimed. Sometimes, you gotta mime), it was back to the grind. Back to the wheel. Back to the machine," she added.

She explained that many other actors, similar to her, have all survived on the "crumbs" of the industry and filled their mugs with "delusion," adding:

"Our plates were empty, but a golden goose hung over our heads. Today might be the day. Today might be the day I reach the golden goose."

However, the Cobra Kai star acknowledged that she considered herself one of the lucky ones compared to other actors in the industry who were in the same situation. She highlighted that she was part of a long-running series, earned money, and had been in the industry for over 20 years.

"For years, I silenced the voice in my head, begging me to walk away. The voice, the constant gnawing. Not because of the acting itself. But because of the gauntlet I had to run to reach the acting. What once felt necessary, something I willingly participated in, even celebrated, became stifling," she added.

Courtney Henggeler concluded by emphasizing that people should not become so focused on external validation or systems that they overlook the power they possess themselves.

"What if we choose to believe we have the power? What if we had it all along? What if we have been handing our power away because we have been told that this is how it is done? We lose perspective on our own machine because we are convinced we need another," Courtney added.

