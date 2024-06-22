America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Who is Kelcey Wetterberg married to?

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a Netflix docuseries, premiered on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The docuseries shines a light on the lives of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, including their intense audition process and highly demanding training camp. The 7-part docuseries follows the famous cheerleading squad as they kick off the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The America’s Sweethearts docuseries introduces viewers to several new and returning members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad, including Kelcey Wetterberg. Kelcey, a registered nurse by profession, details her experience as the squad's first group leader during the 2023 NFL season, which also marks her fifth and final year with the team.

She features prominently in the docuseries and viewers get to learn more about her life outside of cheerleading, including her romantic life with Nate Crnkovich. Kelcey and Nate got engaged in September 2023, and plan to marry in the second half of this year. For readers wanting to know more about the man in Kelcey's life, we've got you covered.

Here's everything we know about Nate Crnkovich, the fiance of America's Sweethearts alum Kelcey Wetterberg

1) He is an actor

Kelcey Wetterberg's fiance Nate Crnkovich (Image via Instagram/Kelcey_w)

Nate was born on March 23, 1995, in Omaha, Nebraska. He is an actor by profession and has starred in television shows like HBO's Minx and Lyceum. Moreover, Nate has appeared in television movies like Love at First Like, You Can't Escape Me, Something's Brewing, The Date Whisperer, etc.

In a confessional interview for America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Nate revealed that he took a break from acting to support his girlfriend's cheerleading dreams.

"I do want to continue with acting. I think it's just been something kind of put on the back burner. Especially once I moved to Dallas for Kelcey, that made things difficult."

Additionally, Nate is also the owner of Green Light IV, a company that provides mobile IV therapy services to customers at home.

2) He began dating Kelcey in 2020

Nate seen with his girlfriend Kelcey Wetterberg, who found fame on America's Sweethearts (Image via Instagram/Natecrnk)

Nate and Kelcey began dating in November 2020. However, neither of them has shared how and where they met or divulged any other details from the start of their relationship. In November 2021, Nate posted a shout-out to Kelcey on Instagram in acknowledgment of their one year anniversary.

3) The couple briefly split up

America's Sweethearts' Kelcey Wetterberg seen with her fiance in November 2023 (Image via Instagram/Kelcey_w)

While appearing on America’s Sweethearts, Kelcey revealed that she and Nate broke up for a while in the past. As they both had demanding careers, it ended up taking its toll on their relationship. Nate was busy making his mark as an actor, while Kelcey worked as a nurse and performed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in her free time. She lamented on their brief split by saying, "It just wasn’t the time for us.”

4) He proposed to Kelcey in September 2023

Nate proposed to Kelcey Wetterberg of America's Sweethearts fame (Image via Instagram/Kelcey_w)

After spending nearly three years together, Nate decided to ask Kelcey to marry him. He revealed his plans to propose at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in the America's Sweethearts docuseries. Nate invited Kelcey to the location under the guise of doing a couple's photo shoot and got down on one knee to her complete surprise.

Following their engagement, the two celebrated with their friends from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, who organized a surprise engagement party for the couple.

5) Nate and Kelcey will tie the knot in 2024

After the Dallas Cowboys ended their season in January 2024, the recently fengaged couple headed to the Turks and Caicos Islands to unwind and spend quality time together. As of June 2024, the two are in the midst of planning their wedding. However, they have not publicly announced their wedding date as of this writing.

The America's Sweethearts docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix.