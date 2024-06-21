The Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders featured many rookie and veteran contenders vying for a place in the 2023-24 seasonal roster of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

One of the veterans was Victoria Kalina, a fourth-year candidate and daughter of Tina Kalina, who was also once in the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Victoria called her mother her "rock" and "biggest supporter ever" and was determined to follow in her footsteps.

However, by the end of the docuseries, she decided to hang up her pom-poms and move on from cheerleading. She admitted to feeling terrified, as so much of her family legacy and identity had been tied to this profession but still moved on to face an uncertain future.

Trending

How did Victoria fare in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team for the 2023-2024 season?

Victoria was successful in the auditions and made it into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.

The cheerleading squad was active until the Dallas Cowboys lost a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Following the Dallas Cowboys's loss, the cheerleading squad was disbanded.

When discussing whether or not to re-audition for the next season, Victoria expressed doubts about how director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell thought of her.

Throughout the docuseries, Victoria admitted to struggling with body image and self-esteem issues during her time on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, with judgmental comments from the cheer squad directors and online followers driving her to develop bulimic tendencies.

"It’s a binge to get that feel-good, that empty feeling filled again, but then game time comes, so then you just gotta get into those baby clothes, get into that baby uniform and that cycle just keeps going."

In the final episode of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Victoria eventually had a difficult conversation with Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell about her chances if she decided to audition for the next season as a fifth-year veteran.

Kelli and Judy were critical of her energy levels during her performances and believed that she was not at her peak during the season. They were also pessimistic about Victoria's chances of climbing up in the ranks to a leadership position in the squad. Judy put it quite bluntly:

"From this past year, I didn't even think that it was a passion of yours."

Kelli Finglass was also apprehensive about her chances of being a group leader in her fifth year:

"If you're wanting to re-audition because group leader is what is your dream, I wouldn't make the decision based on that."

Kelli was also blunt in telling Victoria that she'd face stiff competition if she auditioned again as a fifth-year.

"Let's just say this last half of the season I don't think has been your strongest, and that's not the strongest place to start for a fifth year.

"You'd have to compete. I mean, it's probably more than you'd like to think you would with four years under your belt."

Facing the reality that her fifth-year auditions would be incredibly competitive, Victoria nonetheless decided to re-audition for the next year. She didn't want her career as a cheerleader to end on what she perceived as a low note.

Victoria's mother, Tina Kalina, also believed that re-auditioning would be the right decision.

"She's been associated with DDC since she was a little, tiny girl. If you have any doubt at all that it's your last year, you don't retire. Because you will regret it."

However, in the closing minutes of the episode, Victoria changed her mind and did retire after all, deciding that she didn't have to prove anything to Kelli or Judy.

"I have decided to hang up my pom-poms. I haven't told Kelli and Judy yet, but I plan on telling them. Yes, I could prove them wrong, and I'd love to, but I don't need to."

There haven't been any official updates, as of writing, on Victoria's plans after she retires from cheerleading. In the docuseries, she admitted that her future was uncertain and scary, as much of her identity had been wrapped up in the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Nonetheless, she has an active Instagram account which fans can follow for updates.