America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Everything to know before you tune in

Netflix’s docu-series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, was released on June 20, 2024. The series is directed by Greg Whiteley, who is also known for helming Last Chance U and Cheer.

The seven-episode series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, revolves around the fascinating life of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC). The cast of the series includes Kelli Finglass, longtime director of DCC, and Judy Trammell, the Head Choreographer of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is different from Whiteley’s previous directorial Cheer, which shows the challenges of the cheerleading business.

This series is more of a personal documentary as it explores the flashy and glamorous lives of these cheerleaders and how they blend their energetic dance while representing a brand.

Since its inception, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been more than just a group of cheerleaders. They are seen as an icon that shows the blend of athletic skills with smart marketing.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders explores their lives more deeply to understand what it takes to be a part of the best cheerleading team in The National Football League.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders offers a peek into the lives of this iconic group of cheerleaders

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shows a real-life competition, much like other reality show genres. The starting episode of the series shows the choreography challenges, judging panel, and personal transformations while going through auditions and practices.

As the story in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders moves forward with the auditions and selection process, viewers get to see more aspirants who wish to join DCC with their diverse backgrounds and stories.

The main characters in the series include Kelcey, a rising team captain, and Reece, a former beauty pageant winner who is passionate about both DCC and her career.

Some of the other characters are Victoria, who faces emotional ups and downs due to elimination and selection later in the series, along with Anisha who works as an Orthodontist during the day and cheerleader in the night.

One of the biggest challenges for Greg Whiteley was to navigate through the walls made by DCC in order to get to know the real struggles of the cheerleaders.

The show lacks originality and it seems similar to CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which showed the auditions of DCC from 2006 to 2022.

The previous series also followed Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell just like the new one by Whiteley, but the production quality of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is better. The viewers who have watched Making the Team might feel the content repetitive in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Lack of conflict and deeper issues

There are no conflicts or controversies shown in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The cheerleaders are shown in a nice, trouble-free way. They don’t talk about any serious issues like money problems or significant injuries.

In the beginning of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders it was shown that the amount of money they are getting paid is not enough but the storyline ended abruptly as throughout the series there were no discussions over it.

Was this issue resolved and are they getting paid sufficiently now? These questions remained unanswered for the viewers.

Despite the competition they have with each other, there are no rivalries or arguments among them. Just not this, but despite being in a profession that is physically demanding, the cheerleaders did not get any serious injuries.

The worst that happened was an ankle sprain, which makes the viewers wonder if that can really be possible. Even if that is true, this raises the question of whether a documentary would really want to show a story without any conflicts.

While the show will be an entertaining watch if viewers are looking forward to the fancy and glamorous lives of the cheerleaders, the viewers expecting an emotional and real story like in Whiteley's other works might be disappointed.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix