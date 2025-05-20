American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3: A detailed case overview

American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3, which was released on May 18, 2025, looked at Larry Nassar, an American physician, accused of s*x crimes. Nassar worked as the official doctor for the U.S. National Gymnastics team and was recognized for his role in helping the team win gold at the Olympics. However, according to The Guardian, the Larry Nassar scandal was one of the biggest s*xual abuse scandals in US sports history.

Ad

Abuse accusations against Larry Nassar date back as far as 1994, while he was working as the athletic trainer for the USA Gymnastics national team. However, USA Gymnastics Association officials took action only in 2015. He had allegedly m*lested hundreds of female athletes during his time as the official doctor for the U.S. National Gymnastics team, per The Guardian.

Episode 3 of American Monster: Abuse of Power, titled Bodies of Evidence, was released on May 18, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. It is also available for streaming on Hulu and Max. The episode documented Larry's notorious misuse of power and the investigation of his crimes.

Ad

Trending

What crimes was Larry Nassar the subject of American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3 accused of?

Larry Nassar was a student of kinesiology at the University of Michigan (Image via Pexels)

As reported by MLive, Larry Nassar graduated from the University of Michigan with an undergraduate degree in kinesiology. American Monster: Abuse of Power episode subject Larry Nassar went on to work at the University's football team.

Ad

He graduated from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1993. Nassar eventually started practicing at St. Lawrence Hospital and went on to pursue sports medicine.

Former gymnasts accused Larry Nassar of abuse.

Larry Nassar started abusing young gymnasts (Image via Pexels)

Former gymnast Maggie Nicholas and her coach Sarah Jantzi spoke up about Nassar's alleged s*xual abuse on June 17, 2015, according to Sports Illustrated. At that time, several other athletes and coworkers at Michigan State University had also reported to the USA Gymnastics Association that Nassar had m*lested them.

Ad

However, the Association reportedly didn't take any action until 2015. ABC News reported that the American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3 subject Nassar was fired from Michigan State University in September 2016.

Former gymnasts revealed their traumatic experience with Larry Nassar (Image via Pexels)

Another former gymnast Rachael Denhollander and another athlete also reported on September 20, 2016, that Larry Nassar had m*lested them. She said that the American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3 subject abused her five times during her doctor visits in 2000.

Ad

During an interview with 60 Minutes, former gymnasts Jamie Dantzscher, Jeanette Antolin, and Jessica Howard revealed that Nassar had s*xually abused all of them at the national team training camps.

Renowned gymnasts came forward to convey their abusive experience with Larry Nassar.

Larry Nassar allegedly abused hundreds of young women (Image via Pexels)

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney shared her experience with Larry Nassar on Twitter (now X) in October 2017. She used #MeToo while sharing her story and the tweet was seen by hundreds of people, per Time Magazine.

Ad

Maroney also filed a legal lawsuit against the American Monster: Abuse of Power episode subject, Larry Nassar. The lawsuit alleged that Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic Committee covered up the incident. It was eventually settled for $ 1.25 million.

Olympic gymnasts alleged that Larry Nassar abused them (Image via Pexels)

In November 2017 Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman spoke to 60 Minutes and said that Larry Nassar had abused her as a child. The next year, in January 2018, gymnast Maggie Nicholas opened up about how Larry Nassar had m*lested her when she was 25 years old, per ESPN.

Ad

In the same month, Simone Biles also came forward and alleged that Larry Nassar had reportedly m*lested her as well. As per CNN, the same month Jordyn Wieber testified before the jury, about her time at the USA Gymnastics, when Nassar abused her.

A lawsuit was filed against the FBI for the incorrect investigation of Larry Nassar's case.

A lawsuit was filed against the FBI for their incorrect investigation into Larry Nassar (Image via Pexels)

American gymnasts Maggie Nicholas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles, testified before the US Senate on September 15, 2021. They told the jury about the FBI's investigation of the subject of American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3, Larry Nassar.

Ad

They claimed that authorities covered crucial information about the investigation and provided false information in the case. Reportedly, over 70 additional athletes were subjected to s*xual abuse when the FBI was investigating Larry's case.

In April 2022, 13 of these victims filed a legal lawsuit on the FBI's ignorance of Larry Nassar's investigation. As per The New York Times, the lawsuit was settled with a sum of $ 138.7 million in April 2024.

Larry Nassar was charged with multiple counts of s*xual abuse.

Ad

Multiple counts of se*ual abuse on young girls were charged against Larry Nassar (Image via Pexels)

As reported by BBC Sports, Larry was charged with several counts of s*xual abuse of a minor committed between 1998 to 2005 on November 22, 2016. As per USA Today, the American Monster: Abuse of Power episode subject, Nassar, was charged with 22 counts of first-degree s*xual assault on minors. This included 7 minors in Eaton County and 15 minors in Ingham County.

Ad

He was eventually arrested, and the bail was set at a sum of $ 1 million. He was released the same day, as reported by MLive.com. As per USA Today, it was on December 8, 2016, when Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to all the charges.

As reported by Time, Nassar was arrested again on charges of child p*rnography. Reportedly, the FBI found over 37,000 images of child p*rnography, and a video where Larry was indulging in s*xual activity with minor girls.

Ad

American Monster: Abuse of Power, subject Larry Nassar was found guilty of the charges (Image via Pexels)

As per the official website of the United States Attorney's Office in the Western District of Michigan, on July 11, 2017, Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing images that dated back to 2004.

Ad

The American Monster: Abuse of Power episode subject Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree s*xual abuse in Ingham County on November 22, 2017. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree s*xual assault in Eaton County on November 29, 2017.

The Imprisonment of American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 3 subject Larry Nassar

American Monster: Abuse of Power subject Larry Nassar was sentenced to life in prison (Image via Pexels)

The American Monster: Abuse of Power episode subject, Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 60 years for possession of child p*rnography on December 7, 2017.

Ad

Larry received an additional sentence of 40 to 175 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on January 24, 2018. This sentence was given after he was found guilty of seven counts of s*xual assault in Ingham County.

As per Lansing State Journal, after pleading guilty to three counts of s*xual assault, Nassar received an additional sentence of 40 to 125 years. He will be next eligible for parole on January 30, 2068.

Check our other articles to learn more details about Larry Nassar's crimes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More