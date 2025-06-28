And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Why does Carrie take off her heels?

And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 changes the dynamics for multiple characters in the show, including Carrie, Charlotte, and the Wexleys. Relationships and familial ties continue to be the recurring theme this season, with new characters being introduced into the storyline. One of these characters is Duncan Reeves, an extremely famous British writer whose come to New York to work on his novel.

In And Just Like That season 3, episode 5, Carrie starts on the wrong foot with her neighbor after he asks her to take off her heels due to the noise they cause. For someone like her who cannot live without her heels, she refuses to accommodate his request.

Eventually, the two of them hit it off with Carrie putting down some carpet in her apartment. She soon comes to a state of acceptance after going out with him for dinner. In a small, symbolic gesture of accepting Reeves and empathizing with his plight, at the end of the episode, Carrie takes off her heels.

And Just Like That season 3 episode 5: Carrie and Duncan's dynamic explored

The final scenes in And Just Like That season 3 episode 5, Under the Table, suggest a possible new beginning for Carrie Bradshaw. Her relationship with downstairs neighbor Duncan Reeves breaks from tension to camaraderie, setting the stage for either romance or valuable professional friendship.

What starts with Carrie being called out by Duncan for the noise of her heels becomes a richer conversation between two authors finding their way through life and work in New York. When the episode is over, Carrie prevents Duncan from a near kitchen catastrophe, and they enjoy a peaceful dinner together.

Most significantly, she does something out of character: taking off her heels at home to suit his needs. This little nicety is a sign of increasing empathy and maybe attraction. But although the chemistry is undeniable, the scene leaves much to the imagination. Is Carrie being just nice to a frazzled neighbor, or is the show setting the stage for a romance while Aidan is away for an extended period?

Considering the show's track record, it's safe to assume that Duncan's character is not a one-time plot device. Whether he ends up as a long-term presence in Carrie's life, only time will tell.

And Just Like That season 3 episode 5: Harry’s diagnosis tests the foundation of his marriage to Charlotte

Near the end of And Just Like That season 3 episode 5, there is a moment of quiet but profound emotional import that shakes up the tone of the show. Harry tells Charlotte that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer in its early stages. Though he assures her that the survival rate of people with prostate cancer is extremely high, Charlotte seems pretty shaken up by the revelation.

Charlotte, who has been the emotional nurturer of their household, now bears the load of Harry's secret. Up until now, Charlotte and Harry have seemed to be one of the steadier couples in the show. They've weathered parenting crises, career changes, and tantrums, always with a profound sense of loyalty and respect.

This diagnosis presents them with a new level of challenge, one that parenting, privilege on Park Avenue, and marriage cannot fully equip them for. The conflict is not just in Harry's health but in Charlotte's handling of her fear while respecting his demand for secrecy. This latest development could eventually reconcile them, but it also challenges them to face the issues of aging, mortality, and emotional truth in marriage.

And Just Like That season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max.

