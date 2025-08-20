And Just Like That… season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

And Just Like That… season 3 premiered on HBO Max on May 29, 2025, and ended its 12-episode run on August 14, 2025. The third and final installment of the revival series is created by Darren Star and developed by Michael Patrick King. It is executive-produced by John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Susan Fales-Hill, and Elisa Zuritsky, among others.And Just Like That… season 3 continues to follow the challenges faced by Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they redefine what it means to be fulfilled in the fifth decade of their lives. Its music reflects the emotional landscape of the characters and consists of a wide range of genres, including R&amp;B, pop, ballads, indie, and electronic.The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;The new chapter of “S*x and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.&quot;From Taylor Swift's How Did It End? to Sade's Paradise, here are the songs played in And Just Like That… season 3An image of Carrie Bradshaw from And Just Like That… season 3 (Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax)The music of And Just Like That… season 3 makes use of classical numbers as well as contemporary hits to underscore themes of friendship, heartbreak, family, and self-discovery. Take a look at the episode-wise breakdown of songs featured in the comedy-drama series below:Episode 1: Outlook GoodOnly You by YazHot to go! by Chappell RoanOil &amp; Water by PVRISLove Is A Losing Game by Amy WinehouseSymphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 &quot;Choral&quot;: II. Scherzo. Molto vivace – Presto - Live by Ludwig van BeethovenEdge Of The Ocean by IvyEpisode 2: The Rat RaceAfter Hours by KehlaniFriday by The ChainsmokersTap In. by GogoEpisode 3: Carrie GolightlyGuitar Man by BreadAntibodies - Tensnake Disco Mix by TensnakeThank You (Not So Bad) by Dimitri Vegas and Like MikeApt. by RoséToro by Remi WolfEpisode 4: Apples to ApplesImpress by Indigo BlaizeEpisode 5: Under the TableThese Boots Are Made For Walking by The SupremesAdd Up My Love by ClairoThe Indifference of Good Men by Dark HoundDante by Aaron ZigmanCardinal by Kacey MusgravesKiss the Sky by Shawn Lee's Ping Pong OrchestraEpisode 6: Silent ModeSymphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto by Ludwig van BeethovenTouch Me In The Morning by Diana RossTake Your Shot by Tatiana WoodsEggs in one Basket by Tele NovellaLove Is All We Need by Anders Johan Greger LewenYou're Not Alone by Tomar and the FCsAmazing Grace by Uriel VegaEpisode 7: They Wanna Have FunHold You by CRi6am by Channel TresMedusa by K. RooseveltBirthday - Remastered 2009 by The BeatlesShallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley CooperBette Davis Eyes (Karaoke) by Andy Rau SoundmachineThe Hardest Part by Olivia DeanEpisode 8: Happily Ever AfterLike a Virgin by MadonnaHeaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda CarlisleTake A Bite by beabadoobeeMambo &amp; Love by DJ HenrixEpisode 9: Present TenseTax for Sax by Lars-Luis LinekPilėnai: Aš papuošiu žirgo galvą pinavijom by Vytautas KlovaHow Did It End? by Taylor SwiftEpisode 10: Better than S*xChingones by Pacho BuscadoroThrowback by Maxwell ParkFaisal (envelops me) by Fred againEssence (feat. Tems) by WizkidEpisode 11: Forget About the BoyLove to Keep Me Warm by LaufeyA Flower Opens by Thomas Richard BalmforthJeanie by The KooksParadise by SadeForget About the Boy by Sutton FosterLiminal Space by Ego Ella MayFor Cryin' Out Loud! by FinneasSexy to Someone by ClairoFear When You Fly by Cleo SolEpisode 12: Party of OneNo Quiero Que me Llores by Kid CaliWe Get Along by Sharon Jones &amp; The Dap-KingsKeep on Stepping by Marcel VogelHigher Self by Ego Ella MaySomething Better by Smoove &amp; TurrellStrut by ElohimYou're the First, the Last, My Everything by Barry WhiteWho composed the score for And Just Like That… season 3?Charlotte and Harry as seen in And Just Like That… season 3 (Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax)The score of And Just Like That… season 3 is credited to the classically-trained composer, Aaron Zigman. At the start of his career, he worked for music legends like Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, and Dionne Warwick in various roles as a songwriter, music producer, and arranger.He turned his focus to film score with Nick Cassavetes' 2002 crime thriller, John Q. Zigman went on to score for films like The Notebook, Bridge to Terabithia, Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, The Proposal, S*x and the City: The Movie, and its 2010 sequel.Over the course of his career, Zigman has composed the score for over 60 films and television shows, frequently working with renowned directors and major studio productions. About And Just Like That… season 3

In And Just Like That… season 3, Carrie moves into the luxurious townhouse in Gramercy Park and resumes work on her novel. She and Aidan decide to rekindle their romance, despite their decision to take a break for five years in the season 2 finale. However, their bond is tested as circumstances force Aidan to focus on his teenage son, Wyatt.Also, Carrie's friendship with her neighbor, Duncan, brings up Aidan's unresolved trust issues, leading Carrie to break up with him.Charlotte and Harry deal with a medical crisis as Harry gets diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer. Miranda begins a relationship with the BBC producer, Joy. Her son, Brady, studies to be a chef and gets Mia pregnant, prompting Miranda and Steve to prepare for their new roles as grandparents.Seema dates the attractive landscaper, Adam; however, his bohemian lifestyle makes her question her own life choices. Lisa and Herbert's relationship gets strained while he campaigns to be the city comptroller. During this time, she develops a crush on her co-worker, Marion. But in the end, Lisa and Herbert reaffirm their commitment to each other.Also read: And Just Like That... season 3 finale ending explained: Does Carrie change the ending of her novel? Does she get a happy ending?Catch up on all episodes of And Just Like That… season 3 exclusively on HBO Max.