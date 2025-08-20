  • home icon
And Just Like That… season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:24 GMT
An image of the cast from And Just Like That&hellip; season 3 (Image via HBO Max)
And Just Like That… season 3 premiered on HBO Max on May 29, 2025, and ended its 12-episode run on August 14, 2025. The third and final installment of the revival series is created by Darren Star and developed by Michael Patrick King. It is executive-produced by John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Susan Fales-Hill, and Elisa Zuritsky, among others.

And Just Like That… season 3 continues to follow the challenges faced by Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they redefine what it means to be fulfilled in the fifth decade of their lives. Its music reflects the emotional landscape of the characters and consists of a wide range of genres, including R&B, pop, ballads, indie, and electronic.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The new chapter of “S*x and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
From Taylor Swift's How Did It End? to Sade's Paradise, here are the songs played in And Just Like That… season 3

An image of Carrie Bradshaw from And Just Like That&hellip; season 3 (Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax)
The music of And Just Like That… season 3 makes use of classical numbers as well as contemporary hits to underscore themes of friendship, heartbreak, family, and self-discovery. Take a look at the episode-wise breakdown of songs featured in the comedy-drama series below:

Episode 1: Outlook Good

  • Only You by Yaz
  • Hot to go! by Chappell Roan
  • Oil & Water by PVRIS
  • Love Is A Losing Game by Amy Winehouse
  • Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": II. Scherzo. Molto vivace – Presto - Live by Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Edge Of The Ocean by Ivy

Episode 2: The Rat Race

  • After Hours by Kehlani
  • Friday by The Chainsmokers
  • Tap In. by Gogo

Episode 3: Carrie Golightly

  • Guitar Man by Bread
  • Antibodies - Tensnake Disco Mix by Tensnake
  • Thank You (Not So Bad) by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
  • Apt. by Rosé
  • Toro by Remi Wolf
Episode 4: Apples to Apples

  • Impress by Indigo Blaize

Episode 5: Under the Table

  • These Boots Are Made For Walking by The Supremes
  • Add Up My Love by Clairo
  • The Indifference of Good Men by Dark Hound
  • Dante by Aaron Zigman
  • Cardinal by Kacey Musgraves
  • Kiss the Sky by Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra

Episode 6: Silent Mode

  • Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto by Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Touch Me In The Morning by Diana Ross
  • Take Your Shot by Tatiana Woods
  • Eggs in one Basket by Tele Novella
  • Love Is All We Need by Anders Johan Greger Lewen
  • You're Not Alone by Tomar and the FCs
  • Amazing Grace by Uriel Vega
Episode 7: They Wanna Have Fun

  • Hold You by CRi
  • 6am by Channel Tres
  • Medusa by K. Roosevelt
  • Birthday - Remastered 2009 by The Beatles
  • Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
  • Bette Davis Eyes (Karaoke) by Andy Rau Soundmachine
  • The Hardest Part by Olivia Dean

Episode 8: Happily Ever After

  • Like a Virgin by Madonna
  • Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle
  • Take A Bite by beabadoobee
  • Mambo & Love by DJ Henrix

Episode 9: Present Tense

  • Tax for Sax by Lars-Luis Linek
  • Pilėnai: Aš papuošiu žirgo galvą pinavijom by Vytautas Klova
  • How Did It End? by Taylor Swift
Episode 10: Better than S*x

  • Chingones by Pacho Buscadoro
  • Throwback by Maxwell Park
  • Faisal (envelops me) by Fred again
  • Essence (feat. Tems) by Wizkid

Episode 11: Forget About the Boy

  • Love to Keep Me Warm by Laufey
  • A Flower Opens by Thomas Richard Balmforth
  • Jeanie by The Kooks
  • Paradise by Sade
  • Forget About the Boy by Sutton Foster
  • Liminal Space by Ego Ella May
  • For Cryin' Out Loud! by Finneas
  • Sexy to Someone by Clairo
  • Fear When You Fly by Cleo Sol

Episode 12: Party of One

  • No Quiero Que me Llores by Kid Cali
  • We Get Along by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
  • Keep on Stepping by Marcel Vogel
  • Higher Self by Ego Ella May
  • Something Better by Smoove & Turrell
  • Strut by Elohim
  • You're the First, the Last, My Everything by Barry White

Who composed the score for And Just Like That… season 3?

Charlotte and Harry as seen in And Just Like That&hellip; season 3 (Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax)
The score of And Just Like That… season 3 is credited to the classically-trained composer, Aaron Zigman. At the start of his career, he worked for music legends like Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, and Dionne Warwick in various roles as a songwriter, music producer, and arranger.

He turned his focus to film score with Nick Cassavetes' 2002 crime thriller, John Q. Zigman went on to score for films like The Notebook, Bridge to Terabithia, Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, The Proposal, S*x and the City: The Movie, and its 2010 sequel.

Over the course of his career, Zigman has composed the score for over 60 films and television shows, frequently working with renowned directors and major studio productions. He has won the BMI Film Music Award for his work in the animated film Escape from Planet Earth, Madea Goes to Jail, and several others.

For the 2004 television movie Crown Heights, he composed the Hebrew peace prayer Sim Shalom, which earned him the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Original Song.'

About And Just Like That… season 3

In And Just Like That… season 3, Carrie moves into the luxurious townhouse in Gramercy Park and resumes work on her novel. She and Aidan decide to rekindle their romance, despite their decision to take a break for five years in the season 2 finale. However, their bond is tested as circumstances force Aidan to focus on his teenage son, Wyatt.

Also, Carrie's friendship with her neighbor, Duncan, brings up Aidan's unresolved trust issues, leading Carrie to break up with him.

Charlotte and Harry deal with a medical crisis as Harry gets diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer. Miranda begins a relationship with the BBC producer, Joy. Her son, Brady, studies to be a chef and gets Mia pregnant, prompting Miranda and Steve to prepare for their new roles as grandparents.

Seema dates the attractive landscaper, Adam; however, his bohemian lifestyle makes her question her own life choices. Lisa and Herbert's relationship gets strained while he campaigns to be the city comptroller. During this time, she develops a crush on her co-worker, Marion. But in the end, Lisa and Herbert reaffirm their commitment to each other.

Also read: And Just Like That... season 3 finale ending explained: Does Carrie change the ending of her novel? Does she get a happy ending?

Catch up on all episodes of And Just Like That… season 3 exclusively on HBO Max.

