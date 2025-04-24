Ang Mutya ng Section E ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Who did Jay-jay end up with? Was Keifer able to save her?

On 24 April 2025, Filipino rom-com teen drama Ang Mutya ng Section E's finale was released on Viva One. The last chapter was first planned for April 18. However, the creators chose to release it later, due to the 'Holy Week.' In the finale, Jay-jay ends up with Keifer, as he confesses his feelings to her, even though she is engaged to Yuri.

Ang Mutya ng Section E's episode 16 starts with Jasper Jean Mariano, nicknamed Jay-jay (played by Ashtine Olviga), waking up at home, trying to piece together hazy memories from Mark Keifer Watson's (Andres Muhlach) Christmas party.

One by one, the night's events return to her. Jay-jay remembers drinking with her section E classmates. Even Yuri Hanamitchi (Rabin Josh), usually reserved, has joined in and had a few drinks himself. As more details return, she recalls Yuri proposing to her and asking her to marry him.

Still in bed, Jay-jay screams in disbelief, then suddenly recollects seeing Yuri and Keifer talking alone. The moment lingers in her mind as she is called by her grandmother. Downstairs, Jay-jay finds her grandmother with Ci-N (Charles Law), who brought her home.

When asked by her grandmother if Ci-N is her boyfriend, Jay-jay denies it, but Ci-N jokes that Keifer is. Jay-jay's cousin Angelo overhears this and scolds her for neglecting her studies. Later in the kitchen, Angelo questions Jay-jay about the ring she has in front of his mother (who's also Jay-jay's aunt Gemma).

Jay-jay confirms it's from Yuri. However, Angelo doesn't speak further. In the hall, Aries shows up and asks Jay-jay if she is truly certain about picking Section E instead of siding with her dad. She confirms her decision. After Aries leaves, she turns to her grandmother and asks if Ci-N can spend Christmas with them. Her grandmother nods in agreement.

The celebration begins. Jay-jay replies to her classmates' "Merry Christmas" messages while the family opens gifts. As she opens her own present, she discovers a white dress from her family folded inside the box.

Jay-jay got engaged to Yuri in the Ang Mutya ng Section E episode 16

A week later, Jay-jay, her aunt, and grandmother head to Hanamitchi's Hotel for a New Year's Eve party. At the party, Jay-jay is stunned to find the host announce her engagement to Yuri during a birthday toast for him. Jay-jay sees that everyone else in the room seems to already know about it. Later, Jay-jay dances with Yuri, but is torn inside.

Rabin Josh as Yuri Hanamitchi in Ang Mutya ng Section E (Image via Viva One)

She slips away, crying from the room. Angelo follows and explains everything. However, Jay-jay lashes out at him. Later, her aunt tells her that she can back out of the engagement if she wants.

Jay-jay then learns that the engagement is to save Fer Corp (Angelo's company) by merging with the Hanamitchi group to avoid bankruptcy. Jay-jay then puts the ring on and returns to the party. There, she speaks to Yuri, who apologizes to her and pulls her into a hug. Soon, Jay-jay excuses herself to use the restroom.

Keifer confessed his feelings to Jay-jay in the Ang Mutya ng Section E episode 16

Andres Muhlach as Keifer and Ashtine Olviga as Jay-jay in Ang Mutya ng Section E (Image via Instagram/@viva_tv )

In the hallway, Keifer pulls Jay-jay into the elevator and asks if she likes Yuri. When Jay-jay doesn't respond, he kisses her. The elevator doors open, forcing them to stop. Jay-jay steps out and finds Yuri waiting. He takes her to the rooftop to watch fireworks with the others. Hanamitchis welcomes her again.

Once again, Jay-jay excuses herself and makes her way toward the washroom. Keifer pulled Jay-jay aside once more, this time confessing his feelings for her and kissing her again. She kisses him back.

Jay-jay asks what he would do, given that she is still engaged to Yuri. Keifer vows he will fight for her. Ang Mutya ng Section E's episode 16 ends with Yuri still waiting for Jay-jay, unaware of the secret love between her and Keifer.

Will there be a season 2 of the Ang Mutya ng Section E?

Ang Mutya ng Section E's final episode has left viewers speculating about a possible second season, as numerous plot points remain open-ended. In the closing moments, Keifer admits her feelings to Jay-jay, but the scene leaves several questions hanging.

Many storylines introduced across the episodes are still awaiting resolution. For instance, during episode 13, Percy, Felix's stepbrother, tries to approach Jay-jay to talk about her sibling. However, their meeting is disrupted when Keifer, Yuri, and their crew step in, halting the conversation before it begins.

In episode 14, Jay-jay hurries to her father's campus, hoping for another prospect to meet her dad. However, when she gets there, he has already left and is on his way to catch a flight. However, she eventually decides to stay with Section E in episode 15, making the reunion with her father unclear.

Another subplot left unexplored involves the gay couple Kit and Mayo, whose relationship hints at something deeper but remains largely untouched. Meanwhile, Grace's pregnancy, which began in episode 9 after her involvement with Denzel, still has not reached its conclusion. With these threads still in motion, the narrative appears far from complete.

Ang Mutya ng Section E's final episode, along with earlier installments, is accessible on Viva One, though a subscription is needed to view the most recent content. Additionally, the show is available for free on Kisskh and Dailymotion.

