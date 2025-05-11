Annamarie Cochrane Rintala's murder: A complete timeline of events

Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, a paramedic and mother, was found dead in her home in Granby, Massachusetts, in March 2010.

Annamarie's body was found at the bottom of the basement stairs by her spouse, Cara Rintala, who called 911. White paint was poured over Annamarie's corpse, and the medical examiner later classified her death as a homicide by strangulation.

Annamarie Cochrane Rintala and Cara Rintala were a married couple raising a baby girl together.

The case led to Cara Rintala's arrest and numerous court proceedings, including four trials for Annamarie's murder, two mistrials, and an overturned conviction. She was finally convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2023.

The case was featured in the Dateline episode titled Down the Basement Stairs, which aired on the NBC channel on May 10, 2025. Viewers can watch this episode on Peacock.

What is the story of Annamarie Cochrane Rintala? All about the complete timeline of events explored

March 29, 2010 – Annamarie Cochrane Rintala found dead

Granby police responded to Cara Rintala’s 911 call and found Annamarie Cochrane Rintala’s body at the bottom of the basement stairs. White paint was poured on the victim at the scene. The death was later classified as a homicide by strangulation.

October 2011 – Cara Rintala charged with murder

According to ABC News, a grand jury indicted Cara Rintala for the murder of Annamarie Cochrane Rintala. After a lengthy investigation and forensic evaluation, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

March 2013 – First trial ends in mistrial

The first trial ended in a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a verdict. The case relied primarily on circumstantial evidence and discrepancies in the timeline.

February 2014 – Second trial ends in mistrial

According to reports, the second trial also ended in a mistrial, with the jury once again unable to reach a verdict. Expert testimony and forensic evidence were disputed.

October 2016 – Conviction in third trial

Cara Rintala is convicted of first-degree murder. The prosecution presented the paint drying analysis as key evidence in the case. She was sentenced to life without parole.

September 2021 – Conviction overturned

As reported by CBS Boston, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned the conviction, declaring the paint-drying testimony scientifically invalid. A new trial has been ordered.

November 2021 – Rintala released on bail

According to NBC Boston, after the conviction was overturned, Cara Rintala was released on bail with GPS monitoring and travel restrictions, pending her fourth trial.

September 2023 – Fourth trial begins

According to the Boston Globe reports, the fourth trial began in Hampshire Superior Court, where the paint analysis used previously was thrown out. The prosecution introduced alternative expert testimony and digital evidence. The defense argued that the evidence was still circumstantial, nonetheless.

October 5, 2023 – Convicted of voluntary manslaughter

According to WWLP, Cara Rintala was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter. The jury concluded there was no premeditated planning in Annamarie’s death, and the murder charge was dropped.

October 19, 2023 – Sentenced to 12–14 years

Cara Rintala was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in state prison. The time already served in prison was adjusted into the sentence. She was considered eligible for parole under the state's sentencing system.

Annamarie Cochrane Rintala's murder case was featured in NBC's Dateline episode, Down the Basement Stairs, which detailed the complexities of the investigation, the depths of their relationship, and the court proceedings. The episode provides viewers a full picture of one of Massachusetts’ most complex and long-running murder cases involving a lesbian couple.

Dateline: Down the Basement Stairs is now available to stream on Peacock.

