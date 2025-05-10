How to watch Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial? All options explored

Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial is a special report by NBC's Dateline, focusing on the high-profile criminal trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. It airs on NBC on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 10/9c. Josh Mankiewicz reports the episode. The program dives into Combs' life and the events leading to his federal indictment.

This special is exclusive to NBC's broadcast network for its initial airing. No other platforms have been confirmed for simultaneous release. It covers the federal case against Combs, detailing charges of racketeering and s*x trafficking. The report explores allegations of coerced s*xual acts, drug-fueled events, and a pattern of abuse spanning decades.

The episode traces Combs' rise as a hip-hop icon and his fall amid serious accusations. It highlights key witnesses, including ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and examines evidence like a 2016 hotel surveillance video showing Combs assaulting Ventura.

The narrative of Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial unpacks the prosecution's claims of a criminal enterprise involving kidnapping, arson, and bribery, alongside Combs' defense of consensual acts. The trial against the Bad Boy for Life singer started on May 5, 2025.

Where to watch Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial?

There are no announcements regarding availability on other platforms immediately after airing. However, NBC often makes Dateline episodes available on Peacock shortly after broadcast, though no specific date for this episode has been confirmed. Check the Peacock website for updates post-airing.

Here is the release schedule of Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial across different time zones:

Region (Time Zone) Date Time Eastern (ET) May 11, 2025 10:00 PM Central (CT) May 11, 2025 09:00 PM Pacific (PT) May 11, 2025 07:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) May 12, 2025 03:00 AM

Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial on NBC is free with a cable subscription or an over-the-air antenna. NBC's broadcast channel requires no additional fees for viewers with access.

If the episode becomes available on Peacock, a subscription is needed: Peacock Premium costs $7.99/month (with ads) or $13.99/month (ad-free). No free streaming options are confirmed at this time.

Who is Sean Combs, and what crimes is he accused of?

The trial against Diddy started earlier this month (Image via Getty)

Sean "Diddy" Combs, born November 4, 1969, is a music mogul, rapper, and entrepreneur who has made a significant contribution to hip-hop culture. He founded Bad Boy Entertainment, launching artists like The Notorious B.I.G.

Combs built a business empire with fashion brand Sean John and Ciroc vodka, which reportedly contributed to his net worth of $ 1 billion in 2022. His fame grew through hits like I'll Be Missing You and his lavish parties. However, his legacy is now tainted by serious criminal allegations.

Combs faces a federal indictment with five counts: racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. Arrested in September 2024, he's accused of running a criminal enterprise from 2004 to 2024.

Prosecutors allege he coerced women into s*xual acts during Freak Offs—drugged orgies involving male prostitutes, often recorded. Key accuser Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, filed a 2023 lawsuit claiming years of abuse, including r*e. A 2016 hotel video shows Combs beating and dragging Ventura, supporting her claims.

As per NBC News, there are four accusers: Victim-1. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4, who alleges decades of s*xual exploitation. Prosecutors say Combs used his wealth and influence to manipulate victims, with associates aiding crimes like kidnapping, arson, and bribery. Evidence includes seized electronic devices and rifles with defaced serial numbers from his homes.

Combs' defense claims all acts were consensual, alleging a swinger lifestyle. He rejected a plea deal and faces life in prison if convicted. Over 60 civil lawsuits also accuse him of s*xual assault, some involving minors. Combs denies all allegations and remains in custody without bail.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Dateline: Sean Combs on Trial as it releases on NBC on May 11, 2025.

