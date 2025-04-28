Are Stephanie Arcila and Billy Burke leaving Fire Country? Exit status explained

Fire Country is on the cusp of a big change as two of its long-time stars, Stephanie Arcila and Billy Burke, are getting ready to bid farewell to the series, according to Deadline. Their departure is a critical turning point for the CBS drama, which has been captivating viewers with compelling storylines and poignant character developments since its launch.

Fire Country season 3 picked up with Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) struggling to rebuild his life after prison. Players such as Manny (Kevin Alejandro), Jake (Jordan Calloway), and Sharon (Diane Farr) were central to his story. However, as season 3 comes to a close and season 4 enters development, the series will be significantly different going forward.

Fire Country: Stephanie Arcila and Billy Burke's exit

Both Billy Burke, who plays the Fire Battalion Chief Vince Leone, and Stephanie Arcila, who is the firefighter-paramedic Gabriela Perez, will be leaving Fire Country, based on a Deadline report. The actors have both been with the series since day one.

In an interview with Deadline published on April 25, 2025, co-creator and executive producer Joan Rater described that these exits are "out of us wanting to be exciting storytellers," as per ScreenRant. This suggests that the choice was not because of conflicts or other behind-the-scenes problems, but rather a creative one.

Co-creator Tony Phelan also assured fans that "the Bode-Gabriela story does not end here." Phelan spoke of Stephanie's exit, saying:

"It was really a decision that came out of the dynamic between Bode and Gabriela; we felt like those two characters needed a reset."

Impact on the Fire Country's storyline

Gabriela has been one of the focal points of Bode's storyline, growing from a possible new start to one of the leading love interests.

Season 3 had Gabriela having a trying year, broken engagement, familial issues, stalker threats, and finally a heart-wrenching breakup from Bode. These collective issues caused her to leave Edgewater to begin a fresh start, closing Arcila's time on the main cast, at least temporarily.

Meanwhile, Vince's destiny was left hanging in an explosive cliffhanger at season 3's conclusion. Vince, Sharon, and Vince's dad, Walter, found themselves trapped inside a burning building. While CBS never officially announced that Vince died, reports indicate that Burke's leaving is heading for a tragic death for his character.

Fire Country: The emotional fallout for Bode

The loss of both Gabriela and Vince will be a seismic emotional change for Bode. Gabriela was Bode's beacon of hope for love and a normal existence, whereas Vince was not just his dad but also a steady source of strength and guidance.

Stepping into season 4, Bode will be facing suffocating grief, and he will have to wrestle with core personal issues as he attempts to remain on the course to redemption.

This dramatic change mirrors previous major exits on the series, such as Sabina Gadecki's Cara, who was killed off during season 2. The show has managed transitions like this before, but Gabriela and Vince's departures will be among the most impactful yet.

Looking ahead to Fire Country season 4

Despite these significant changes, the series remains strong. As per People, CBS has already renewed the show for season 4, with new episodes expected as part of the 2025–2026 broadcast lineup.

As fans process these exits, there's hope that the show will continue delivering the gripping storytelling and emotional depth that made it a standout success. With Bode's future wide open and the promise of new challenges ahead, the series is set to enter a bold new chapter.

Catch the latest episode of Fire Country streaming on CBS.

