As someone who’s admired Partagaz’s cold strategy since season 1, watching him unravel in Andor season 2 left me quietly devastated

Andor season 2 finale was released on May 13, 2025. The show is set in the Star Wars universe and is a prequel to the movie, Star Wars: Rogue One. It traced the journey of rebel-turned-spy Cassian Andor as he evolved into a committed revolutionary and played a key role in the rise of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Andor season 2 came to an end with several surprises. One of them was how Major Lio Partagaz's storyline ended. It wasn't entirely surprising, but it was devastating nonetheless. Partagaz's belief that the system would protect him as long as he served it flawlessly ultimately collapsed, and with it, so did he.

Major Partagaz approached his role in the Imperial Security Bureau with cold precision in Andor

The Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) was the Empire's primary intelligence and counterinsurgency agency. Partagaz was the head of the ISB board and operated from the ISB Central Office on Coruscant, the Imperial capital planet.

Major Partagaz headed board meetings, scrutinized reports from his subordinates, and ensured that any signs of rebellion were swiftly addressed. Partagaz was known for his clinical and methodical approach towards eradicating such threats. This was apparent from his speech in Andor season 1:

"Security is an illusion. You want security? Call the Navy. Launch a regiment of troopers. We are healthcare providers. We treat sickness. We identify symptoms. We locate germs whether they arise from within or have come from the outside. The longer we wait to identify a disorder, the harder it is to treat the disease."

Partagaz oversaw various operations suppressing insurgent activities and supervised agents like Dedra Meero, who investigated patterns of stolen Imperial equipment, suspecting a coordinated rebel effort. Partagaz was not a typical villain driven by rage and ego.

Instead, he was level-headed and operated with reason. He demanded precision and had no tolerance for incompetence. He also asked for concrete evidence before letting his subordinates take action.

Major Partagaz's death was a harsh reminder of the Empire's reality in Andor season 2

Major Partagaz's efforts to maintain order in the Galactic Empire were futile, and he was aware of this. Not only did he fail to stop Kleya Marki from escaping and catching Cassian Andor, but he also failed to keep the Death Star a secret from the Rebels. He also knew that he would be blamed for Dedra Meero's failures.

Consequently, when Supervisor Lagret arrived to take Partagaz to a disciplinary meeting, the latter asked for a moment to collect his thoughts, and Lagret complied because he knew that the Major would not leave the room if he entered it once.

As soon as the doors closed, Partagaz pulled out a blaster. Although his death was not seen on the screen, it was heavily implied because the Stormtroopers and Lagret heard the muffled blaster shot outside.

Partagaz taking his own life underscored the personal toll of serving a regime that ultimately discarded even its most loyal servants when they failed to achieve its oppressive objectives.

His death in Andor season 2 wasn't loud or theatrical. It was the quiet disintegration of a man outpaced by a movement he thought he had under control. And for those who respected his intellect, it stung because even the coldest minds can burn out when the system they upheld begins to rot.

Andor season 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

