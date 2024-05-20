Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal cast: List of real people in the documentary

Netflix's latest documentary series, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, follows the 2015 data breach incident of a popular dating website. Released on May 15, 2024, the docuseries chronicles the rise and fall of Ashley Madison, a dating website for adulterous affairs.

The website was founded in 2002 by Darren Morgenstern before he sold it to Avid Life Media in 2007. With Canadian entrepreneur Noel Biderman taking over as CEO, the platform saw massive success over the years. A credit-based service, it catered to married people looking to have extra-marital affairs.

However, in July 2015, the website was hacked by a group called The Impact Team. After their demands to get Ashley Madison and Established Men (another dating website) shut down were not met, they released the data of millions of users including their names, email addresses, phone numbers, and purchase history, amongst other details.

As per an article by the New York Times, published on May 16, 2024, notable names who were exposed in the scandal allegedly included reality TV stars Josh Duggar, Sam Rader, and Josh Taekman, among others. In the Netflix documentary, some of the people who were affected by the data breach appear onscreen to share their experiences.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal cast list

1) Marc Morgenstern

Marc Morgenstern in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Marc Morgenstern, the former creative director at Ashley Madison, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the site's branding and inception. His brother Darren Morgenstern founded the site, and Marc explains that the names "Ashley" and "Madison" were chosen because they were popular girl names at the time.

In an article by Netflix Tudum, March revealed that Darren got the idea to create a platform for adulterers after seeing a statistic that married people made up 30% of people on existing dating sites.

2) Evan Back

Evan Back in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Evan Back is a former employee at Ashley Madison, where he dedicated a decade of his career. He is a childhood friend of CEO Noel Biderman who brought him on board as vice president of sales.

He brings a unique perspective to the discussion, often humorously noting that the site's biggest competitor is the Bible due to its promotion of infidelity. Evan's insights into the inner workings of Ashley Madison offer a fascinating glimpse into the controversial world of online affairs.

3) Sam Rader

Sam Rader in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Sam Rader, a Christian YouTube vlogger, found himself thrust into the spotlight after his data was exposed in Ashley Madison's massive cyber attack. Married to Nia Rader, Sam regularly shares their daily lives on their YouTube channel.

In Episode 1, he recounts his love story with Nia, which is later marred by the data breach's revelations. The couple later discussed the infidelity in a since-deleted video titled Forgiven, where Nia appeared to forgive Sam's indiscretions. However, the docuseries reveals more information about the couple's marriage.

4) Nia Rader

Nia Rader in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Nia Rader, Sam's wife, shares her perspective on how their marriage was impacted by the Ashley Madison data breach. As seen in the docuseries, Sam's usage of the dating website was not his biggest betrayal. Her account highlights the emotional toll and resilience required to navigate such a public scandal.

5) Claire Brownell

Claire Brownell in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Claire Brownell, a tech reporter for The Financial Post, provides an insightful analysis of Ashley Madison's rise and fall. She discusses the risks associated with sharing personal information on such platforms. She particularly highlights the vulnerability of revealing intimate fantasies online, which can lead to severe personal and professional repercussions.

6) Amit Jethani

Amit Jethani in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Amit Jethani, the former Director of Product at Ashley Madison, speaks about the core values of "secrecy and discretion" that the site promised its users. He acknowledges the negative perception of the company's employees, given the site's controversial nature, and discusses the internal challenges they faced.

7) Cathy

Cathy in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Cathy, who worked as a customer service representative at Ashley Madison for four and a half years, describes her experience as challenging. Despite claiming to be 100% monogamous, she does not judge those who aren't. Cathy also recounts receiving calls from wives questioning unexplained charges on their cards, unaware these were tied to their husbands' activities on the site.

8) Rob

Rob in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Rob, a client of Ashley Madison, discusses his motivations for joining the site, emphasizing his desire to avoid divorce. He appreciated the site's filtering options, which allowed him to find exactly what he was looking for. Rob's experience sheds light on the complex reasons individuals may seek extramarital affairs.

9) Stephanie

Stephanie in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Stephanie, another client of the dating website, openly discusses the difficulties of maintaining a monogamous relationship. She admits that it was difficult for her to remain with only one person and found monogamy challenging. Stephanie is also Rob's wife, and she candidly reflects upon their unique approach to marriage.

10) Joel Eriksson

Joel Eriksson in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Joel Eriksson, the cyber security consultant brought in during the 2015 data breach, is described by his peers as one of the world's best hackers. Joel recounts his efforts to address the breach and secure the compromised data, providing a technical and personal perspective on the crisis.

11) André Catry

André Catry in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

André Catry, a cyber forensics expert, collaborated with Joel Eriksson in July 2015 to investigate the specifics of the Ashley Madison data breach. He led the investigation, noting the site's leadership lacked clear direction on how to handle the situation effectively. In the docuseries, he highlights the complexities of responding to such a significant security incident.

12) Christi

Christi in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Christi, married for over 30 years to her husband John, reveals that the data leak scandal played an unexpected role in their marriage. Her husband's name appeared in the data breach, bringing to light the hidden aspects of their relationship and prompting a reevaluation of their long-term commitment.

13) Joseph Cox

Joseph Cox in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Joseph Cox, a journalist specializing in cybersecurity and the digital underground, shares his experiences covering the Ashley Madison data breach. His expertise provides a comprehensive overview of the breach's impact on users and the broader implications for online privacy and security.

14) Bryce Evans

Bryce Evans in the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Bryce Evans, a retired superintendent of the Toronto Police Force, played a pivotal role in investigating the 2015 data breach. He recounts informing Ashley Madison's team about the need for cooperation, despite the lack of transparency from the site's higher-ups, underscoring the challenges of navigating such high-profile cases.

All three episodes of Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Also read: Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal cast: List of real people in the documentary