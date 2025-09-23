First announced in December 2023, Black Rabbit season 1 takes viewers on a thrilling journey through Manhattan's criminal underworld with the Friedken brothers at its center. Set in New York, the series premiered on September 18, 2025, with all eight episodes released simultaneously on Netflix. The season revolves around Jake and Vince Friedken as the estranged brothers attempt to make their way through a complicated web of crime and family loyalty.

Ad

By the end of the show’s eight-episode run, Black Rabbit season 1 showed off both Jason Bateman and Jude Law at their very best. So much so that by the end of the show, fans across social media have been mostly unanimous in their praise for one particular aspect of the show - the performances of its leading men.

One fan on Reddit wrote how "Bateman and Law absolutely killed it" in their respective roles in Black Rabbit season 1.

Ad

Trending

“Just binged Black Rabbit on Netflix and omg the acting was 🔥🔥 Vice and Jake’s brotherhood is everything. The way Jake always stands by his brother no matter what, man, that got me. Bateman and Law killed it, and honestly the whole cast just fits their roles so perfectly,” the Reddit user said.

A screenshot of the Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/@Independent-Gap-6392)

Several viewers also shared similar reactions about Bateman and Law's brotherhood chemistry throughout Black Rabbit season 1, with fans eager to see more from the troubled Friedken brothers.

Ad

“I loved their brother-ness in the midst of all the craziness. They never stop being petty, f*****g hating and loving each other at the same time. The chemistry was really the driving force of it all,” one user wrote.

“Couldn't agree more. Law and Bateman pulled off being brothers perfectly. I totally bought it, and the show wouldn't have been nearly as good if their chemistry was off,” one Reddit user wrote about Black Rabbit season 1.

Ad

“I can't stop watching it The acting and directing is amazing,” commented a Reddit user.

“Top notch acting from Law and Bateman. I freaking loved it. I love seeing how versatile an actor Jason Bateman is on top of being a great director as well. The plot to this show was awesome. The death gangster was awesome. I love the scene when Jude Law goes to respond to the translator, and he taps him and goes, "You look at him" this show was awesome!!!” a Reddit user said.

Ad

Praise specifically went out to actor and director Jason Bateman (Vince) with several fans praising the Hollywood star for his role as the older Friedken brother in Black Rabbit season 1. He also directed a few episodes in Black Rabbit season 1 and produced it alongside co-star Jude Law.

“I love anything jason Bateman is in. This show was great commentary on codependency and toxic family systems. All of the characters are complex and dynamic,” another user said.

Ad

“I’ll watch pretty much anything with Jason Bateman, I feel like he always elevates a project! So I’ll be watching it!” another Reddit user said.

“Bateman really doesn't age. He must be using Paul Rudd's skincare regime,” one user commented.

“His range is incredible. He's easily one of the best actors of his generation, in my opinion, and he keeps proving it! Guy really knows how to pick a script, too,” one user said.

Ad

“I love Black Rabbit!! I don’t know why there isn’t more chatter about it! Fantastic action, great acting, I love Jason Bateman in everything he does. I didn’t care for the actress Cleopatra though,” one user explained.

All about Black Rabbit season 1

A still from Black Rabbit season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Black Rabbit season 1 introduces viewers to the Friedken brothers, with Jake (Jude Law) having established himself as the owner of New York's hottest restaurant and VIP lounge. His troubled brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns unexpectedly after years away only to threaten everything Jake has built.

Ad

The show proceeds to the complex relationship between the brothers as Jake's carefully constructed life begins to come apart. Vince’s re-arrival onto the scene starts dragging Jake into a whirlpool of deceit and the city's criminal underworld, jeopardizing the restaurant in the process. Not only that, it forces both brothers to confront their traumatic past, including the secrets surrounding their father.

The series' creators, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, created the series and based it around the idea of a restaurant becoming an epicenter for people and more. Baylin confirmed the same in an interview with Elle and revealed that they eventually figured out that the show would revolve around the two brothers more than the restaurant itself.

“Kate [Susman, one of the series' co-creators] and I were both interested in the idea of a restaurant being this epicentre of a city and a meeting place for all different kinds of people and a second home to others,” Baylin said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More