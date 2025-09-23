Black Rabbit season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Dangers await the Friedken brothers at every step in Black Rabbit season 1. Running a significant restaurant in New York is not an easy feat, and troubles with the underworld make everything more difficult for Jake and Vince.

Starring Jude Law as Jake Friedken and Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken, the series was released on Netflix. It has a total of ten episodes, each exploring how the titular restaurant becomes the centre stage for all the chaos that unfolds in Jake and Vince's lives.

Along with showing the striking essence of New York City and its underbelly, the show includes a wide range of songs by prominent artists that add to the musical parts of the storytelling. The original score of Black Rabbit season 1 was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

From RAYE's Genesis to Nirvana's Marigold, here are the songs featured in Black Rabbit season 1

A still from Black Rabbit season 1 (Image via Netflix)

From the intricate details of the restaurant to the dark corners of the city, Black Rabbit season 1 captures different settings and moods through its complex story. The songs featured in the show sit well with this diversity of visuals, adding a musical touch to the varied emotions shown in the series.

Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in Black Rabbit season 1:

Episode 1 - The Cyclone

We’ve Been Had by The Walkmen

No Body by Kaeto

Woof by Sofi Tucker & Kah-Lo

I Choose You by Willie Hutch

Be The One by Little Barrie

Just A Test by Beastie Boys

Love Survive by Michael Nau

Jump In by Penny Beverly

The Killer Is Me (Unplugged) by Alice In Chains

Episode 2- The Black Rabbits

Kelen Ati Leen by Orchestra Baobab

Turned To Black by The Black Rabbits, Albert Hammond Jr, Jude Law

Boys In The Better Land by Fontaines D.C.

Alive! by Bakar

Rare Changes by Mayer Hawthorne

Rose Pink Cadillac by Dope Lemon

Episode 3- Skin Contact

Under The Pressure by The War On Drugs

Genesis by RAYE

Just Because by Jane’s Addiction

Hang Me Up To Dry by Cold War Kids

What A Difference A Day Makes by RAYE

Episode 4- No More F**k Ups

U Should Not Be Doing That by Amyl And The Sniffers

Marigold by Nirvana

‘Stormy Weather by Pixies

Episode 5- Trailblazer

Outside People by The Black Rabbits, Albert Hammond Jr, Jude Law

‘Prizefighter by Eels

Can’t You Feel The Fire by The Sidewinders

Episode 6- Attaf**kinboy

We’ve Been Had by The Walkmen

No Body by Kaeto

DA by Shay

PJ by Jesse Woods

Blockbuster Night Pt. 1 by Run The Jewels

Episode 7- These Kids Nearly Got Munsoned

I Choose You by Willie Hutch

Born Slippy by Underworld

Starburster by Fontaines D.C.

Untitled by Interpol

Episode 8- Isle of Joy

You Only Live Once by The Strokes

Manhattan by Dinah Washington

Who composed the original score of Black Rabbit season 1?

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans are the composers behind the original score of Black Rabbit season 1. The composer duo enhanced the tense moments and emotional scenes of the series with their musical creations. They have also worked on popular works such as Ozark (2017-2022), Tokyo Vice (2022-2024), Smoke (2025), Tulsa King (2022-2025), and more.

Here is a list of all the tracks composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans as the original score of Black Rabbits season 1:

Toast and Bullets

Dialed in

Gold Coke

Feels Like a Robbery

No One Gets Away

500k Reasons

Several Chances

Calling the Shots

Brothers

Hands Up

Sign Right Here

On the Run

The Truth

Who Pulled the Trigger

You Can Now

The Juice

Gratitude

Goodbye

With a total duration of 1 hour and 4 minutes, the tracklist includes a total of 18 creations. These are available to stream on major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

About Black Rabbit season 1

A still from Black Rabbit season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Black Rabbit season 1 is a mix of action and drama, weaving in the qualities of ambition and complex family values into tense fights and chases.

Jake owns a premium restaurant with a VIP lounge in New York City. While he plans to make it big with his venture, his sibling, Vince, returns to his life. Threats from a fierce loan shark come along with questions on the existence of the titular restaurant, bringing the two brothers to a tough point in their journey.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail."

Along with Law and Bateman, other cast members appearing in the series include Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes, Dagmara Dominczyk as Val, and Troy Kotsur as Joe, among others.

Watch Black Rabbit season 1 on Netflix.

