Black Rabbit season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Dangers await the Friedken brothers at every step in Black Rabbit season 1. Running a significant restaurant in New York is not an easy feat, and troubles with the underworld make everything more difficult for Jake and Vince.
Starring Jude Law as Jake Friedken and Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken, the series was released on Netflix. It has a total of ten episodes, each exploring how the titular restaurant becomes the centre stage for all the chaos that unfolds in Jake and Vince's lives.
Along with showing the striking essence of New York City and its underbelly, the show includes a wide range of songs by prominent artists that add to the musical parts of the storytelling. The original score of Black Rabbit season 1 was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.
From RAYE's Genesis to Nirvana's Marigold, here are the songs featured in Black Rabbit season 1
From the intricate details of the restaurant to the dark corners of the city, Black Rabbit season 1 captures different settings and moods through its complex story. The songs featured in the show sit well with this diversity of visuals, adding a musical touch to the varied emotions shown in the series.
Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in Black Rabbit season 1:
Episode 1 - The Cyclone
- We’ve Been Had by The Walkmen
- No Body by Kaeto
- Woof by Sofi Tucker & Kah-Lo
- I Choose You by Willie Hutch
- Be The One by Little Barrie
- Just A Test by Beastie Boys
- Love Survive by Michael Nau
- Jump In by Penny Beverly
- The Killer Is Me (Unplugged) by Alice In Chains
Episode 2- The Black Rabbits
- Kelen Ati Leen by Orchestra Baobab
- Turned To Black by The Black Rabbits, Albert Hammond Jr, Jude Law
- Boys In The Better Land by Fontaines D.C.
- Alive! by Bakar
- Rare Changes by Mayer Hawthorne
- Rose Pink Cadillac by Dope Lemon
Episode 3- Skin Contact
- Under The Pressure by The War On Drugs
- Genesis by RAYE
- Just Because by Jane’s Addiction
- Hang Me Up To Dry by Cold War Kids
- What A Difference A Day Makes by RAYE
Episode 4- No More F**k Ups
- U Should Not Be Doing That by Amyl And The Sniffers
- Marigold by Nirvana
- ‘Stormy Weather by Pixies
Episode 5- Trailblazer
- Outside People by The Black Rabbits, Albert Hammond Jr, Jude Law
- ‘Prizefighter by Eels
- Can’t You Feel The Fire by The Sidewinders
Episode 6- Attaf**kinboy
- We’ve Been Had by The Walkmen
- No Body by Kaeto
- DA by Shay
- PJ by Jesse Woods
- Blockbuster Night Pt. 1 by Run The Jewels
Episode 7- These Kids Nearly Got Munsoned
- I Choose You by Willie Hutch
- Born Slippy by Underworld
- Starburster by Fontaines D.C.
- Untitled by Interpol
Episode 8- Isle of Joy
- You Only Live Once by The Strokes
- Manhattan by Dinah Washington
Who composed the original score of Black Rabbit season 1?
Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans are the composers behind the original score of Black Rabbit season 1. The composer duo enhanced the tense moments and emotional scenes of the series with their musical creations. They have also worked on popular works such as Ozark (2017-2022), Tokyo Vice (2022-2024), Smoke (2025), Tulsa King (2022-2025), and more.
Here is a list of all the tracks composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans as the original score of Black Rabbits season 1:
- Toast and Bullets
- Dialed in
- Gold Coke
- Feels Like a Robbery
- No One Gets Away
- 500k Reasons
- Several Chances
- Calling the Shots
- Brothers
- Hands Up
- Sign Right Here
- On the Run
- The Truth
- Who Pulled the Trigger
- You Can Now
- The Juice
- Gratitude
- Goodbye
With a total duration of 1 hour and 4 minutes, the tracklist includes a total of 18 creations. These are available to stream on major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.
About Black Rabbit season 1
Black Rabbit season 1 is a mix of action and drama, weaving in the qualities of ambition and complex family values into tense fights and chases.
Jake owns a premium restaurant with a VIP lounge in New York City. While he plans to make it big with his venture, his sibling, Vince, returns to his life. Threats from a fierce loan shark come along with questions on the existence of the titular restaurant, bringing the two brothers to a tough point in their journey.
The official description of the series reads as follows:
"A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail."
Along with Law and Bateman, other cast members appearing in the series include Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes, Dagmara Dominczyk as Val, and Troy Kotsur as Joe, among others.
Watch Black Rabbit season 1 on Netflix.