Where was Black Rabbit season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Netflix's new crime series, Black Rabbit season 1, brings drama, thrill, and action with a unique storyline. It follows Jake Friedken, the owner of a booming restaurant, Black Rabbit, based in New York City. While threats loom on the hotspot, Jake's brother, Vince, brings more challenges from the underworld. The series shows how the two brothers navigate through their twisted situation.

From the prominent restaurant to the city's dark corners, the series brings minute details to the locations and settings shown in varied scenes. Capturing elements of the New York-style restaurants, rock'n'roll scene, and underworld, these unique elements come together to bring a special touch to the entire backdrop behind the show.

Black Rabbit season 1 was filmed in various areas in New York City, New York, US.

Every major filming location where Black Rabbit season 1 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Black Rabbit season 1 is based around the titular restaurant and its owners, who find themselves stuck in a highly risky situation. Being a hotspot in New York City, the restaurant becomes a central point of the series, with the story revolving around its growth and ultimate fate.

Brothers Jake and Vince's journey becomes special with the details shown in the series' filming location. It was shot entirely in New York City, with the team further curating the restaurant and other locations to match the show's themes. Here's everything about the filming location of Black Rabbit season 1:

New York City, New York

The story of Black Rabbit season 1 revolves around New York City, hence the filming is also done entirely in the prominent American city.

The main restaurant was filmed at the real-life eatery called Bridge Cafe, which is no longer operating. The place, located at 279 Water Street in the South Street Seaport area, carries historical significance. It was known for notorious happenings in the 1800s and was called 'The Hole in the Wall' back then.

The show's team used the original essence of the restaurant and added elements that matched the city's dining scene and other elements associated with the characters.

Brooklyn also became an extensively covered location in the series. Prominent neighbourhoods in the area, such as Coney Island, Dyker Heights, and Williamsburg, were incorporated in different scenes from the series. The West Village in Lower Manhattan also became a backdrop for several sequences.

Times Square, the East River, Bellevue Hospital, and more were some specific sites where viewers could spot the characters in Black Rabbit season 1.

Other production details of Black Rabbit season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

From researching around New York City to bringing varied field experts into the picture, the team behind the show worked on bringing special elements into detail.

The search for a building representing the titular business was also done with precision. Designing the interiors to suit the characters' backgrounds also involved a detailed approach from the people behind the show. Talking about replicating the New York-style restaurants for the show, production designer Alex DiGerlando told Netflix Tudum:

"I went and pulled a bunch of references to classic New York restaurants that checked those boxes, including Chumley’s, One if By Land, Two if By Sea, Fraunces Tavern, Freemans Restaurant, and other places like those."

DiGerlando and the team also created a virtual reality set before working on the final locations with a more detailed approach. Talking about it, the production designer mentioned to Netflix Tudum:

"We always make a digital model to look at the set before it’s built, but this is the first time that we’ve done it in VR. It actually is pretty useful because there’s a difference between objectively looking into a model that’s on a screen versus being in the space, even a virtual representation of the space.”

From guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. to culinary consultant and food stylist Tamara Reynolds, the show team took several people on board to bring the rock'n'roll touch and special menu for the series.

What is Black Rabbit season 1 all about?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Black Rabbit season 1 covers the themes of ambition and loyalty through its twisted story of Jake and Vince Friedken. The two brothers have much to face, with their future and the popular restaurant's fate at stake.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"From rock bands to restaurants, these brothers were always in it together. But when one crosses a dangerous crime boss, their family ties will be tested."

Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the cast of the series includes Jude Law as Jake, Jason Bateman as Vince, Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Amaka Okafor as Roxie, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes, and Troy Kotsur as Joe, among others.

Watch season 1 on Netflix.

