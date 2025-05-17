"Ben knows more ball than 99% of ESPN peeps”: Actor Ben Stiller’s Knicks take has fans rallying behind him

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller, widely known as Ben Stiller, is a celebrated American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. Known for roles in films like Zoolander, There’s Something About Mary, and Tropic Thunder, Stiller has also been a lifelong New York Knicks supporter.

Over the years, Stiller’s support for the Knicks has been evident in public appearances and social media, making him a notable voice among fans.

The recent NBA playoffs match between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks has captured nationwide attention. Particularly after Celtics star Jayson Tatum's injury, the fierce Celtics vs. Knicks rivalry saw the Knicks leading but also under great struggle.

Aiming to finish the series at home, a goal they hadn't accomplished in 26 years, the Knicks turned Madison Square Garden into a hotspot for basketball passion.

Fans eagerly followed the Knicks and Celtics scores, seeing exciting events from both teams, including an exceptional performance by Jaylen Brown.

In the midst of this excitement, one fan on social media named @rickyufo88 commented on Ben Stiller’s take, saying,

“Ben knows more ball than 99% of ESPN peeps.”

This statement quickly gained traction as more fans rallied around Stiller’s confident prediction and his passionate support of the Knicks.

His optimistic stance on the team’s chances has become a rallying cry for supporters eager to see their team succeed in the playoffs.

A comment from one fan of Ben Stiller (Image via Youtube/@ESPN)

Here are some of the comments from fans:

Some comments from the fans of Stiller (Image via Youtube/@ESPN)

The spirited fan responses highlight how Stiller’s bold Knicks prediction has become a rallying point during the playoffs.

Some comments from the fans of Ben Stiller (Image via Youtube/@ESPN)

More fan reactions read:

Some comments from the fans of Ben Stiller (Image via Youtube/@ESPN)

Actor Ben Stiller's perspective on the Knicks has garnered support from fans

Ben Stiller recently joined NBA Countdown with Stephen A. Smith at Madison Square Garden to share his thoughts ahead of the pivotal Celtics vs Knicks Game 6. Stiller was quite confident the Knicks could finish the series at home, something they hadn't done in more than 20 years.

He underlined the natural character of the Knicks' playoff run and commended important players including Julius Randle (called "Captain Clutch"), OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, saying the Knicks have the game in the bag if these players perform well.

Stiller underlined the Celtics' tenacity in spite of Jayson Tatum's absence due to injury. While praising Jaylen Brown's motivated play, he warned that the Knicks have to control players like Derrick White.

He was especially concerned about the Knicks' strong defence and players like Randle and Anunoby.

The Knicks fanbase embraced Stiller’s optimistic “KNICKS IN 5” prediction, which became a popular rallying cry on social media.

His public support included sharing a nostalgic photo from his childhood featuring Knicks legend Willis Reed, underscoring his lifelong dedication to the team.

