Knicks superfan Ben Stiller laments bizarrely critical headline on $60,000,000 opening for Michael B. Jordan's Sinners

Ben Stiller could not help but react to the news that fellow New York Knicks fan Michael B. Jordan’s "Sinners" released globally over the weekend. Written, directed and co-produced by Ryan Coogler, the film was set in 1932 America, near the Mississippi Delta. Jordan plays the roles of twins Elijah and Elias Moore, who are called Smoke and Stack, respectively.

Ad

Variety wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about the movie’s $61 million global debut but noted it is a “ways away” from profit. Stiller responded:

“In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Variety found it tough for the film to break even following a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses. Still, the opening weekend numbers could point to an eventual profit for the film. The “Zoolander” legend already sees a positive start for the Jordan-Coogler horror/drama collaboration.

Like Stiller, Moviemagick, an Instagram site that follows “all things movies,” is bullish about "Sinners."

“Sinners made 65% of its $90m budget back in 48 hours.”

Ad

Ad

The film got an 8.2 grade out of 10 by fans who voted for it via Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% from Tomatometer. It seems likely Stiller was right about his confidence in the Michael B. Jordan-starred movie.

Ben Stiller raved about New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons

Before commenting about Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, all Ben Stiller was concerned about was his favorite NBA team. The actor was at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for Game 1 between the New York Knicks and the upstart Detroit Pistons.

Ad

Stiller saw his Knicks drop a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a 123-112 win. He could not stop raving about defensive ace OG Anunoby for his work on Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham.

The movie producer re-shared a post of every Cunningham field goal attempt against the Knicks and wrote:

“OG Effect”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cade Cunningham finished Game 1 with 21 points behind 8-for-21 efficiency, including 1-for-4 from deep. OG Anunoby, his direct defender in nine possessions, forced Cunningham to 2-for-7 shooting.

Ben Stiller also thought Anunoby was snubbed for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Following the release of Dyson Daniels, Evan Mobley and Draymond Green as the finalists, Stiller thought Anunoby should have made the list.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks will host the Pistons in Game 2 on Tuesday. Count on Ben Stiller to be loud and proud of his team in the rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More