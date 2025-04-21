Knicks superfan Ben Stiller laments bizarrely critical headline on $60,000,000 opening for Michael B. Jordan's Sinners

Ben Stiller could not help but react to the news that fellow New York Knicks fan Michael B. Jordan’s "Sinners" released globally over the weekend. Written, directed and co-produced by Ryan Coogler, the film was set in 1932 America, near the Mississippi Delta. Jordan plays the roles of twins Elijah and Elias Moore, who are called Smoke and Stack, respectively.
Variety wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about the movie’s $61 million global debut but noted it is a “ways away” from profit. Stiller responded:
“In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Variety found it tough for the film to break even following a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses. Still, the opening weekend numbers could point to an eventual profit for the film. The “Zoolander” legend already sees a positive start for the Jordan-Coogler horror/drama collaboration.
Like Stiller, Moviemagick, an Instagram site that follows “all things movies,” is bullish about "Sinners."
“Sinners made 65% of its $90m budget back in 48 hours.”
The film got an 8.2 grade out of 10 by fans who voted for it via Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% from Tomatometer. It seems likely Stiller was right about his confidence in the Michael B. Jordan-starred movie.
Ben Stiller raved about New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons
Before commenting about Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, all Ben Stiller was concerned about was his favorite NBA team. The actor was at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for Game 1 between the New York Knicks and the upstart Detroit Pistons.
Stiller saw his Knicks drop a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a 123-112 win. He could not stop raving about defensive ace OG Anunoby for his work on Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham.
The movie producer re-shared a post of every Cunningham field goal attempt against the Knicks and wrote:
“OG Effect”
Cade Cunningham finished Game 1 with 21 points behind 8-for-21 efficiency, including 1-for-4 from deep. OG Anunoby, his direct defender in nine possessions, forced Cunningham to 2-for-7 shooting.
Ben Stiller also thought Anunoby was snubbed for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Following the release of Dyson Daniels, Evan Mobley and Draymond Green as the finalists, Stiller thought Anunoby should have made the list.
The Knicks will host the Pistons in Game 2 on Tuesday. Count on Ben Stiller to be loud and proud of his team in the rematch.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.