"Available upon request" - Tim Cook’s playful reply to Ben Stiller has fans buzzing about Severance season 3

Severance Season 3 was renewed on March 21, 2025, during the premiere of the show's season 2 finale. The Apple TV+ series debuted its first season between February 18, 2022, and April 8, 2022. After a frustrating three-year wait, Severance returned for its second outing on January 17, 2025.

Soon after the season 2 finale, Ben Stiller tagged Tim Cook regarding fans' requests for Severance season 3. The Apple CEO responded with a callback to one of the show's popular lines from Harmony Cobel.

"Season 3 of Severance is available upon request. - Tim C."

Although fans are delighted with the news, they are also worried about whether the show will take a gap of three years again before returning.

"I would formally like to request a season 3 of Severance, deliverable within a timely manner, for reason of my mental health. Thank you for your consideration," said one fan of the show.

"@BenStiller I need to be severed until season 3 comes out so I dont think about it constantly," one X user wrote.

"Can you both just please not take forever to release season 3. Filming for season 5 and 6 should be going on by now," remarked another.

For others, the dystopian thriller series reached its conclusive end with the second season finale, and they don't want the series to continue unwarranted.

"Nah I'm good. Season 2 already felt like the story was stretched too thin. But I'd like other shows in the severance universe. Like maybe a show set in the past about how Kier came to be and what the ba**ard even did," wrote one user.

"Not sure I will invest anymore time on Severance. I found that Season Two final episode boring, direction less and disappointing. I am not requesting a season 3," commented one user.

"Oh God, no! It had a perfect ending. Nothing more needs to be said," said one X user.

What is the latest update on Severance season 3?

Dan Erickson revealed that his team had already "mapped out" most of the plot details for Severance season 3, while speaking to Variety on January 17, 2025. Furthermore, during the PaleyFest LA held on March 22, 2025, Ben Stiller assured fans that work on the third season had already begun by saying, "We’re in the (writers) room and working on it."

The day before on March 21, 2025, Erickson told Variety that he will deliver the next season sooner rather than later, if everything goes as planned.

"We're hoping that there are no massive strikes or pandemics or fissures opening up in the crest of the Earth that end up delaying us. Barring that, I’d certainly hope that we’d get this one out a bit sooner. But, 'Severance' has always been a show that takes a long time to make, and we’re proud of what we came up with, even though it took quite a long time."

What to expect from Severance season 3?

On March 21, 2025, Erickson told io9 that Severance season 3 will delve deeper into Mark S. and Helly's fate after they decided to stay together in the final moments of season 2. Reflecting on the pivotal decision, the showrunner said:

"I think that the question on Mark and Helly’s mind is going to be just 'Now what?' I think they have chosen to continue to live, and I think they don’t know what that means exactly, how long they have, if this is something where they’re going to be able to exist for two more minutes or 10 more years?"

He continued:

"And so it’s the question of, what would you do to preserve your own existence? Now that you see yourself as an individual, you’ve started to get to know who you are, what would you do to defend that?"

The season 2 finale also set up an intriguing conflict between Mark's innie and outie. Both will continue to fight for control of their shared body and the right to pursue their separate love interests.

In addition to the main cast, Severance season 3 may also see the return of recurring characters like Dr. Mauer, Lorne, and Gretchen, among others. But, no official announcements regarding the cast have been made so far.

All episodes of Severance are available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

