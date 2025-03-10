Berlin ER season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Apple TV+'s new engrossing medical drama, Berlin ER season 1, keeps viewers hooked with its gripping action and gritty depiction of life within a crowded emergency room. The series tracks the new ER Head, Dr. Suzanna "Zanna" Parker, through the frenzied world of emergency medicine while she deals with tensions between members of her staff and the implications of being a leader.

Three episodes are already available, and fans cannot wait for the next one to come out. If you are curious about when Berlin ER season 1 and episode 4 will be out and what it has in store for you, here's all that you need to know.

Berlin ER episode 4: Release date and time

The fourth installment of Berlin ER will be available to release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at around 12:00 AM ET. Below is the schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 12:00 AM ET PST (Pacific Standard Time) Tuesday, March 11, 2025 9:00 PM PT CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 11:00 PM CT MST (Mountain Standard Time) Tuesday, March 11, 2025 10:00 PM MT CET (Central European Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 6:00 AM CET IST (India Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 10:30 AM IST GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 5:00 AM GMT

Where to watch Berlin ER season 1?

Berlin ER season 1 is an exclusive Apple TV+ series, which means you can only stream the series on this platform. If you haven't subscribed to Apple TV+ yet, you will need to subscribe to watch the series and access the latest episodes.

Recap of Berlin ER season 1 episode 3

Still from the series(Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

In the last episode, Zanna came under intense criticism after putting new regulations in place to enhance ER effectiveness. The new regulation resulted in tension between hospital staff, especially with Dr. Ben Weber, who was not ready to sacrifice his unconventional style of working with patients.

Meanwhile, Dr. Emina Ertan and Dr. Dominik Kohn were left struggling to cope with a high volume of emergency cases, working them to exhaustion. As the tension mounted in the ER, Zanna was forced to make an unpalatable decision that had a long-term potential to damage both patient care and staff morale.

By the time the episode finished, the divisions within the team had been established, leading in the next episode to fresh confrontation.

What to expect in Berlin ER episode 4?

Episode 4, entitled Treatment, will explore the repercussions of Zanna's recent actions. The ER staff will be compelled to adjust to her new policies while trying to cope with an unusually hectic night shift. Dr. Ben Weber and Zanna may finally start to find some common ground, but their fundamental differences may still cause more conflict.

Meanwhile, Emina, Dominik, and Olivia are going to be in the midst of yet another life-or-death medical crisis that will test their abilities and stamina to the extreme. With tensions running high, look forward to emotional scenes, tough decisions, and engaging character growth in this new episode.

The main cast of Berlin ER season 1

The show has a first-class ensemble cast that adds depth and realism to the high-level medical drama:

Dr. Suzanna "Zanna" Parker (portrayed by Haley Louise Jones)– The recently promoted Head of ER, with the difficulties of asserting herself, while also facing the pressures of the hospital environment.

Dr. Ben Weber (portrayed by Slavko Popadić)– Talented doctor famous for his unorthodox techniques and usually arguing against Zanna's new guidelines.

Dr. Emina Ertan (played by Şafak Şengül) – A tough and empathetic doctor attempting to make sense of the crazy atmosphere of the ER.

Dr. Dominik Kohn (played by Aram Tafreshian)– A young and ambitious physician constantly challenged in his position.

Olivia Kropf (played by Samirah Breuer) – A diligent medical assistant who frequently finds herself stuck in the middle of hospital politics.

Dr. Steffen Beck (played by Peter Lohmeyer)– An older doctor whose wisdom and stature have credence in the hospital.

Olaf Hendel (played by Bernhard Schütz)– A straightforward administrator managing hospital proceedings.

Benjamin Radjaipour – Appearing in a yet-to-be-disclosed central role in the series.

As tensions in the ER continue to escalate, Zanna's leadership will be tested to the limit, and the stakes will only continue to rise from here.

Catch the latest episodes of Berlin ER season 1 streaming on Apple TV.

