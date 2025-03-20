Berlin ER season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Apple's TV medical drama Berlin Er season 1, episode 6, Self-Medication, is scheduled for release on March 26, 2025. This episode of the German-language series will explore Dr. Parker and Dr. Ertan's considerations on how to proceed, Dr. Weber's struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and a life-changing mistake made by Dr. Dominik Kohn.

Berlin ER, a German medical drama series, debuted on the Apple TV+ platform on February 26, 2025. The series follows Dr. Zanna Parker, portrayed by Haley Louise Jones, as she takes charge of the emergency room in Berlin's busiest hospital. She navigates staff resistance and systemic challenges to improve patient care.

When will Berlin ER season 1, episode 6 be released?

As mentioned before, on March 26, 2025, Apple TV+ will premiere Berlin ER season 1 episode 6, Self Medication. The episode has a runtime of 47 minutes.

The show makes its episodes available at midnight Eastern Standard Time during the regular schedule. Below is the list of different time zones across various regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12:00 AM ET Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 9:00 PM PT Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 11:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 10:00 PM MT Central European Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 6:00 AM CET India Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 10:30 AM IST Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 5:00 AM GMT

Where to watch Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 6?

Apple TV+ users will first be able to watch episode 6 of Berlin ER season 1 on March 26, 2025. New subscribers can test the service for seven days for free before they need to pay $9.99 per month.

Users can access the Apple TV+ app across different platforms, like all Apple devices, along with compatible smart TVs through the Apple TV app and on the web via the Apple TV+ website. Android 10 and later versions support the application download.

One Apple TV+ account holder may extend their service to five family members without paying extra. The service is also included in Apple One bundles, which combine multiple Apple services under a single subscription.

A brief recap of Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 5

In episode 5 of Berlin ER, Dr. Ben Weber's alcohol addiction problems increased, which created unsafe scenarios at the hospital. His poor decisions threatened patient welfare and created tensions with his work team.

Dr. Emina Ertan deals with personal difficulties that impair her work performance at the clinic. Distractions from her family take away her concentration when it matters, so she needs coworkers' assistance, which affects her performance in the emergency room.

Hospital workers face daily pressures that become more intense due to patient overflow and limited equipment supplies. The medical workforce also faces overall system problems.

An Overview of Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 6

The logline of Episode 6, Self-Medication, reads:

"Zanna and Emina both struggle with how to move forward, as a cold-turkey Ben grapples with post-traumatic stress disorder; Dom makes a life-changing mistake."

Their choices are expected to have lasting impacts on the dynamics of the emergency department

In episode 6, Dr. Ben Weber faces his continuous fight against post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD affects his work performance at the hospital along with harming his relationships, which shows how mental health problems test healthcare providers at their jobs.

A critical mistake in Dr. Dominik Kohn's work could end his medical career. This case will create new ethical dilemmas and professional conflicts among the hospital staff.

Watch new episodes of Berlin ER season 1 on Apple TV+.

