Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Apple TV's new medical drama, Berlin ER, Season 1, Episode 5, will premiere on March 19, 2025. The latest episode of the German language series will explore Dr. Ben Weber's addiction in depth. It will also focus on Dr. Suzanna Parker dealing with the consequences of her decisions.

Berlin ER premiered as an Apple TV original on February 26, 2025. The series is co-created by Viktor Jakovleski and Samuel Jefferson, who is a former emergency room doctor. The protagonist of the show is Dr. Suzanna Parker, portrayed by Haley Louise Jones. Suzanna becomes the head of ER at one of Berlin's busiest hospitals in the first episode.

Suzanna faces many challenges in her new role, such as an understaffed hospital, a reluctant team, and an overall chaotic environment. The show has been received positively by critics and audiences so far, receiving a 6.4 rating based on 357 reviews on IMDb.

When will Berlin ER Season 1, Episode 5 be released?

As stated above, Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 5 titled Side Effects, will air on March 19, 2025. The episode is 46 minutes long.

Apple TV usually premieres new weekly episodes at midnight Eastern Standard Time. Below is a list of different timings for various regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:00 AM ET Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 19, 2025 9:00 PM PT Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 11:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, March 19, 2025 10:00 PM MT Central European Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6:00 AM CET India Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 10:30 AM IST Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5:00 AM GMT

Where to watch Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 5?

The series is an Apple TV exclusive show, and new episodes are released only on Apple TV+ every Wednesday. The debut season contains eight episodes, and all previous episodes are also available on Apple TV+ for streaming.

Apple TV offers a seven-day free trial for its new customers. Apple also offers the app for free for three months with the purchase of any Apple device. The standalone monthly subscription plan can be availed for $9.99. The Apple One plans give access to Apple TV+ along with five other services.

A brief recap of Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 4

In Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 4, Ben and Suzanna's relationship takes an unexpected turn. They have been at odds since the beginning of the series because of their differing views on how to manage the hospital. However, they momentarily make peace in this episode, and fans can expect their relationship to progress in the coming episodes.

On the other hand, Emina, Dom and Olivia deal with another hectic night shift at the hospital. Emina also catches Afrim and Ben giving drugs to a patient illegally and gets into an argument with Afrim.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, showrunner Samuel Jefferson talked about the portrayal of the emergency room in this episode. He said:

"The honest answer is everything and nothing. If that makes sense. The best way of thinking about it is taking all of my experiences, blending it, and then dishing out the blended thing. So everything in it comes from some place of authenticity. Either from me or the other German doctors that we spoke to, or even the cast and crew. But nothing is exactly one to one."

Preview of Berlin ER Season 1 Episode 5

Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić in Berlin ER (image via Apple TV+)

The logline of Episode 5 reads:

"Ben's battle with addiction becomes more dangerous. Emina's family life intrudes at work. Zanna's flawed decision has dire consequences."

The cover image released by Apple TV for the upcoming episode features a tense Suzanna staring down at a patient's body. Ben's addiction has been a central plot of the show since the beginning, and this episode is expected to explore its limits.

The fans will also get a glimpse into Emina's personal life. Meanwhile, Zanna's hasty decisions will backfire on her, and she will struggle to control the situation.

