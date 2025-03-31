7 best characters from Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney’s Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama about a college coach who heads to London to manage a struggling English Premier League player, AFC Richmond. Ted doesn’t know much about football but still rises to challenge because of his unshakeable enthusiasm and positivity. However, other forces in the club are eyeing Ted’s growth and don’t want him to succeed.

Ted Lasso has many heartwarming characters. Many characters in the show didn’t appear that pleasant to the viewers in the beginning. However, towards the later part of the seasons, they slowly started getting better and eventually turned out to be the opposite of what viewers thought they would be.

From Dani Rojas to Leslie Higgins to Nathan Shelley, here are some of the best characters from Ted Lasso. Viewers can check the list below to see their favorite characters from the show.

Dani Rojas, Roy Kent, and other five best characters from Ted Lasso

1) Nathan Shelley

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

Nathan Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso, plays a major role in the third season. Nathan is always on a constant streak to prove that he is as good of a coach as Ted. He has great ideas, but he is just executing them the wrong way.

What makes Nathan so relatable is that he is always undervalued and appreciated. He constantly tries to win his parent’s attention and approval, making his character relatable. Nathan is trying to find his voice, but he is too clouded to prove himself better than Ted, making him one of those interesting characters who brings out a different side of Ted.

2) Dani Rojas

Still from the show Ted Lasso ( Image via Universal Television)

Dani Rojas, played by Cristo Fernández, is arguably one of the most positive characters in Ted Lasso. Whenever there is a scene that involves Dani, it automatically uplifts the show environment.

Dani might have faced many ups and downs, but he always knows how to retunr stronger. He has a true passion for the sport and calls it his life. Unknowingly, Dani played a major role in Ted’s decision to keep Dr.Sharon on the team.

3) Leslie Higgins

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

No matter the problem, Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) will be there to assist Ted. He is the perfect right-hand man, going all-out to help people in the show. At the start of the show, Leslie is head over heels for Rebecca, which used to cloud his judgment. However, later on, he realizes his bias, starts being more rational, and shows that he has a backbone and isn’t dependent on anyone.

Leslie isn’t valued in the team as he should be at all times, but still, he never fails to appreciate and show his love for the team. In one of the most heartwarming moments of the show, Leslie and his wife welcome the team to their home for Christmas dinner, realizing how the team must be feeling away from home and thus trying their best to make them feel at home by hosting them on Christmas.

4) Roy Kent

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

Brett Goldstein plays the role of Roy Kent in the show and has won multiple awards. Roy initially doesn’t like Ted, scoffs at him, and doesn’t value his coaching. However, later on, he realizes Ted’s goodness and eventually warms up to him.

It’s surprising how his character evolved so much. Initially, he used to act like an angry veteran player who doesn’t love the sport anymore but is just playing for the sake of it. However, later on, he goes on to become the sweetest character on the show, and his ‘tough act’ suddenly melts. Roy eventually becomes hilarious and sweet, and it is pleasant to see.

5) Jamie Tartt

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) is one of the closeted characters on the show. He is talented, egoistic, rough, and barely funny at some points. Jamie is clouded by the idea of masculinity, but it is clear has a big heart. He feels that if he shows his emotional side, everyone will think he’s weak.

Initially, he’s always arrogant and self-centered, thinking he’s the only one who plays well in the team. However, after a scene where he has a long interaction with his verbally abusive father, viewers see a change in Jamie’s behavior. Eventually, when he realizes how Ted is like the father he never had, he becomes tender and one of the most loveable characters in the show.

6) Keeley Jones

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, plays Jamie’s girlfriend in the show. Initially, Keeley appears quite silly, but eventually, viewers realize how intelligent and resourceful she is. However, her character arc evolved immensely.

Keeley changed the perspective of viewers by being friends with Rebecca and defending Ted when people did him wrong. She is kind-hearted, sweet, and always looking out to help people. Later, her confrontation with Roy helps him understand that he is way beyond his reputation and deserves all the happiness.

7) Ted Lasso

Still from the show Ted Lasso (Image via Universal Television)

The protagonist of the show, Ted (Jason Sudeikis), is a kind, sweet, and perpetually joyful character. Ted is always out helping people without any hidden motive. Viewers rarely get to see Ted’s dark side; however, his confession to Dr.Sharon makes the audience realize he is good at hiding his pain and is slowly coming to terms with his childhood trauma.

The viewers love Ted for being the perfect example of non-toxic masculinity in a world where toxic masculinity is easy to come. Whether baking cookies for Rebecca or congratulating Jamie even when he doesn’t stay on the team, Ted’s actions prove his maturity and intent of always wishing everyone the best.

These are some of the best characters from the show Ted Lasso. Viewers are welcome to go through the list and watch the most memorable moments of their favorite characters on Apple TV+.

