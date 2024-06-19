Billy the Kid Season 2 (Part 2) Episode 8: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Billy the Kid Season 2 is almost over, with the notorious outlaw and his crew going head-to-head with his old buddy Jesse Evans and the shady Santa Fe Ring. Fans are digging the storylines and deep character development this season. The first part aired on October 15, 2023.

As things heat up in the Lincoln County War, Billy is trying to juggle keeping his sanity and his relationship intact. Fans can't wait to see what happens in the upcoming season finale, seeing the life and struggles of the celebrated American hero unravel.

Make sure you catch the exciting finale of Billy the Kid Season 2, packed with action, drama, and heartfelt moments that will wrap up Billy's story in a satisfying way. Get all the details on Season 2, Episode 8, like when it airs, who's in the cast, what happens in the plot and where you can stream it.

Trending

Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 8 will release on June 23, 2024

The season finale of Billy the Kid is finally airing on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how Billy's story wraps up, and this episode is sure to be a thrilling end to the season. Each episode of the series is around 53 minutes long, and if you miss the show when it airs, you can catch it online soon after.

Where to watch Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 8?

If you want to see what happens in the exciting finale of Billy the Kid Season 2, just flip on MGM+ (formerly Epix Original).

It's the only place you can watch this intense series, so if you're a fan, you don't want to miss out. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any word on international streaming yet, so it looks like the show is only available to US viewers for now.

This exclusivity adds to the show's appeal, attracting a loyal American fanbase who can't wait to see what Billy gets up to each week. With MGM+, you can stream episodes whenever you want, so you can keep up with all the drama in Billy's life.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 8 cast members and their characters

The cast of Billy the Kid Season 2 is killing it with their performances, bringing their characters to life. Their chemistry and commitment to their roles have been key in making this historical drama a hit with viewers.

Here's a list of actors and their characters for Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 8:

Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid

Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans

Eileen O’Higgins as Kathleen McCarty

Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger

Jonah Collier as young Billy

Dakota Daulby as Angel

Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson

Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim

Leif Nystrom as George Coe

Chad Rook as Frank Baker

Luke Camilleri as Jesse Evans

Shauna MacDonald as Sallie Chisum

Brendan Fletcher as Pat Garrett

What to expect from Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 8?

As we near the season finale, viewers can look forward to all the drama and emotions that have been brewing all season coming to a head. Episode 8 is going to be intense as Billy and his friends go head-to-head with Jesse Evans and the shady Santa Fe Ring.

The episode, titled An Invitation, has its official synopsis on IMDb that reads:

"Frustrated by Billy's ability to evade capture, Thomas Catron devises a scheme to lure Billy back for his arrest; The Regulators attack the jail while Billy, aided by Dulcinea, escapes once again."

The Lincoln County War, a major focus this season, is coming to a head with Billy finding himself in the middle of all the action.

Fans can expect plenty of intense showdowns, surprising turns, and heartfelt moments as Billy faces tough decisions about who he is, what's right, and how to keep his loved ones safe.

The finale of Billy the Kid Season 2 will wrap things up nicely while leaving some loose ends to keep viewers interested in what happens next in Billy's story.