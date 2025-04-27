Black Snow season 1 soundtrack: Complete list of song in the series

Black Snow season 1 is an Australian crime drama series that premiered on 1 January 2023 on Stan. The show follows Detective James Cormack as he investigates the cold case of Isabel Baker’s murder, which occurred in 1994 in the fictional town of Ashford.
The show looks at how the Australian South Sea Islander community works by focusing on Isabel's family and how her death has affected them for a long time. The show takes place in and around Proserpine, Queensland, which gives the creepy story a lush, spooky setting.
The music of Black Snow season 1 plays a crucial role in setting the tone and enhancing the story's emotional depth. Ziggy Ramo and Jed Palmer, both of whom also produced the music, created the soundtrack. Carefully chosen songs that reflect the nostalgic tone and unfiltered feelings of the series connect strongly with the ideas of loss and discovery.
The tracks featured in Black Snow season 1 provide an auditory journey that complements the gritty and mysterious themes. From PJ Harvey's haunting Oh My Lover to Ziggy Ramo and Alice Skye's more contemplative Sugar Coated Lies, the music reveals the core of the characters' inner conflicts and the dark secrets they find.
All songs from Black Snow season 1 and the artists
- Oh My Lover - PJ Harvey
- Hieronymus - The Clouds
- I'm in a Loving Groove - Mary Jane Hooper
- Coprolalia - You Am I
- Numb - Portishead
- I've Been Dying - Single Gun Theory
- Missing (Todd Terry Club Mix) - Everything But The Girl, Todd Terry
- Nearly Lost You - Screaming Trees
- Cathy's Clown - You Am I
- Disarm - The Smashing Pumpkins
- Say It Ain't So - Weezer
- Sugar Coated Lies - Ziggy Ramo, Alice Skye
Production and direction
Black Snow season 1 was directed by Matthew Saville and Sian Davies. The pair added a special touch to the show, producing a mood that mixes drama, suspense, and cultural relevance.
Filming mostly in and around Proserpine, Queensland, the show presented an authentic picture of rural Australian life. Written by Lucas Taylor, Boyd Quakawoot, and Beatrix Christian, the series cleverly combines personal narratives with the inquiry of a long-unresolved crime.
More about Black Snow season 1
Black Snow season 1 is centered around the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker in 1994. Focussing on personal and societal issues, the show explores her life and the South Sea Islander community she belonged to.
Travis Fimmel's Detective James Cormack is charged with reopening the case twenty-five years later. As he pursues justice for Isabel, he untangles a tangled web of family secrets, betrayal, and unresolved tensions.
More than simply a crime drama, the series investigates family dynamics, grief, and community ties. It explores the larger social problems that underprivileged Australians suffer. Composed by Ziggy Ramo and Jed Palmer, the soundtrack amplifies the already strong story of the series by capturing its emotional path.
