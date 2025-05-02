Black Snow season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 is slated to release on May 8, 2025, at 3 am ET on AMC+ in the United States. Titled Control, the episode is written by Lucas Taylor. The crime thriller series centers on Detective James Cormack and Samara Kahlil's quest to uncover what happened to the 21-year-old Zoe Jacobs after she disappeared in 2003.

Ad

It takes place in two separate timelines - 2024 follows the current investigation, while 2003 reveals the events that led to Zoe's disappearance. In episode 3, they discover Zoe's close connection to Joseph and her frequent visits to his residence in Xanadu, prompting James to get a search warrant on the private property.

The official logline of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Some portions of this article are speculative.

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 - Release timings for all regions

Travis Fimmel is seen as Detective James Cormack in Black Snow season 2 (Image via AMC+)

The next installment of the series, Black Snow season 2 episode 4, is titled Control and will be released at 3 am ET on May 8, 2025. Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings:

Ad

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:30 pm

Ad

Where to watch Black Snow season 2 episode 4?

Jana McKinnon plays Zoe Jacobs in the crime thriller series Black Snow season 2 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Viewers can watch Black Snow season 2 episode 4 on AMC+ by signing up for one of their subscription plans. The monthly plan costs $6.99 with ads and $9.99 without ads.

Ad

The annual subscription plan costs $95.88 (without ads) and offers up to 27% in savings. AMC+ also provides a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Moreover, the streaming platform can be accessed through the Apple TV Channel and Prime Video Channel.

What happened in Black Snow season 2 episode 3?

Joseph as seen in Black Snow season 2 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

In Black Snow season 2 episode 3, James and Samara find a flyer in Zoe's backpack with the word 'Sapphire' written on it. Samara thinks it refers to the Sapphire Beach they once visited as children, and contacts their police station for information on Zoe. She learns that Zoe was spotted at the place many years ago.

Ad

Furthermore, James discovers that Zoe met Joseph at Xanadu a few hours before leaving town and searches the private property for clues. In the end, they find a car submerged in the water. After pulling the car out, the team finds something in its trunk that leaves Samara horrified.

Flashback scenes from 2003 reveal that Zoe agreed to pay Brad $20,000 from her inheritance money for torching his vehicle after Cody's funeral. She hooks up with Joseph and is left heartbroken when she finds him having s*x with Melody Forster a few hours later.

Ad

Upset, she goes home with Sean, but freaks out after he takes naked pictures of her while sleeping.

Moreover, James visits the Department of Corrections office in Kenmore to look for information on his younger brother, Richie, and is shocked to read the contents of his file.

What to expect from Black Snow season 2 episode 4?

An image of Samara Kahlil from Black Snow season 2 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Judging by Samara's expression at the end of episode 3, the car trunk contains something related to her best friend Zoe. If it contains her dead body, then Joseph will become the prime suspect in her murder.

Ad

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 will reveal further details about the events leading up to Zoe's disappearance. It may also showcase how Sean handled being rejected by Zoe in 2003. Considering his past behavior, he may have stalked his ex-girlfriend or blackmailed her with the naked pictures he took of her secretly.

The episode will also likely reveal what James found out about Richie from his file. Another mystery it can shed light on is the identity of the caller who has been calling Samara for the past eight years.

Ad

Stay tuned for a detailed episode recap of Black Snow season 2 episode 4 soon after it releases on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More