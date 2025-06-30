BMF season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Does Nicole hook up with Worm?

BMF season 4 episode 4, titled Power Trippin, was released on June 27, 2025, on Starz. Tariq Simmons has written the episode, and Tchaiko Omawale directed it. The episode saw Meech and Terry planning to get their record label off the ground by signing their first artist, Purdy.

However, they run into trouble with her manager, Trell, who is unwilling to release her from her contract. Meanwhile, their younger sister, Nicole, gets close to Worm, a BMF member tasked to look after her. The two quickly get close and hook up by the end of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for BMF season 4 episode 4.

Nicole bonds with Worm in BMF season 4 episode 4

An image of Nicole Flenory from BMF season 4 (Image via Instagram/@bmfstarz)

In episode 4, the Flenory household is seen struggling with money. Despite her sons' booming drug business, Lucille refuses to take money from them as it goes against her Christian values. She considers selling the fur coat Meech bought her, but her friend, Estelle, convinces her to sell Charles's wedding ring instead.

With her husband Charles' band on hiatus, the family's financial problems may not go away anytime soon. Nicole, who is headed off to Morris Brown College on a full scholarship in the fall, decides to help her family out by working at Terry's restaurant. Terry orders Worm, a young member of his gang, to chauffeur his younger sister around.

Sparks fly between the two almost immediately, and they begin opening up to each other. Worm tells Nicole that he is working with Terry to pay off his school fees. By the end of the episode, they sleep together. When Terry's baby mama, LaWanda, finds out, she warns Nicole not to get involved with a BMF member, but the young girl is in no mood to listen.

Meech pursues Purdy for his record label in BMF season 4 episode 4

An image of Purdy and Terry from BMF season 4 episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@bmfstarz)

Meech and Terry continue to drift apart and focus on doing their own thing. The only thing bringing the brothers together is their newfound record label, Stomping Grounds.

Meech wants to sign the singer Purdy as the label's first artist due to her growing popularity. He tries to convince her to join by promising her a bigger payout and total artistic freedom over her music, unlike her current record label. However, her manager, Trell, has other plans for her as he wants Purdy to join an R&B group.

She is not on board with the idea, as she doesn't want to share the limelight with anyone else. Moreover, she also has a drug addiction problem, and her current label takes care of her cocaine supply.

Meech invites Maria to attend the Source Awards as his date, but she turns him down. At the award show, Purdy, Meech, and Terry run into Trell, and the men get into a scuffle over the singer's contract.

A look at the other characters from BMF season 4 episode 4

Myles Truitt seen as B-Mickie in BMF season 4 (Image via Instagram/@bmfstarz)

Terry starts forming his own group and gets B-Mickie into the fold, despite the latter having betrayed Meech in the past. In his bid to prove his loyalty, B-Mickie strips down to show Terry that he is not working with law enforcement. He is determined to earn money at any cost to pay his daughter's medical bills. In the end, Lucille helps him out by sending him an envelope full of cash.

Terry tasks B-Mickie and Hoop to keep an eye on Markisha's whereabouts. They follow her to the prison, where she meets her husband, Boom, and informs him of Isaac's sting operation.

Meanwhile, Charles takes Cece out on a date, but things take a turn for the worse when her ex, Avery, shows up. The two men come to blows, and Charles beats him to a pulp, leaving Cece shocked. Also, Detective Bryant tracks down Duffy at a strip club, but he runs away as soon as he lays eyes on him.

Elsewhere, Terry and Carter, J-Pusha's brother, bond over their issues with their respective brothers. Carter hates his brother because he is responsible for ending his dream of playing baseball. At the end of BMF season 4 episode 4, J-Pusha tries to work out a deal with Loco behind Meech's back, but Loco refuses before informing Meech.

Watch the latest episodes of BMF season 4 on Starz and Amazon Prime Video.

