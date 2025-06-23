What role does Jordan Alexander play in BMF season 4? Details explored

BMF season 4 is the latest season of the crime drama TV series, which originally premiered on September 26, 2021, on Starz. The show is based on a true story and follows the Black Mafia Family (BMF), a southwest Detroit-based drug trafficking and money laundering organization, founded in 1985 by the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Edward and Terry Lee.

While Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, Da'Vinchi appears as Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White play the Flenory brothers' parents, Charles and Lucille Flenory.

Canadian actress and singer Jordan Alexander joined BMF season 4 as a recurring cast member named Purdy, an up-and-coming musician.

In season 4, which premiered on June 6, 2025, the brothers expand their business operations. While Terry tightens his hold on the drug business in Detroit, Meech begins exploring Atlanta's booming hip-hop scene. Having a legitimate record label is a part of their business strategy to launder money and diversify their business.

Jordan Alexander appears as Purdy in BMF season 4

BMF continues the story of the Flenory brothers, who heavily relied on their family's loyalty for their rise from the streets of southwest Detroit to global fame. Unfortunately, it is their steadfast belief in family loyalty that eventually gives way to betrayal.

Jordan Alexander's Purdy is a rising music star whom Meech and Terry sign upon launching their new record label. In an interview on iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club podcast on June 4, 2025, Derryck "Big Tank" Thornton, the show's music supervisor, and Da'Vinchi, who plays Terry in the show, opened up about working with Alexander.

"Yeah, Jordan is actually dope. She's so dope. She's from Canada. Oh, she had an interesting way to see in life. But it's still like the States. Canada is like basically like us, but they just say things different," Da'Vinchi said.

He added:

"And I was inviting her over to the house and everyone and that we just started talking and I started picking her brain. I was like, "Yo, this is fire!" Like it was. She was a real artist, you know, and an actress."

Thornton also noted that Alexander’s real-life experience as a singer added authenticity to her performance in BMF season 4.

Everything to know about Jordan Alexander

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Jordan Alexander is a Canadian actress and singer who first rose to fame for her role as Elsie/Maya in the Facebook Watch TV series Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones season 2.

As per Elle magazine, Alexander, who identifies as queer, emerged as a breakout star for portraying the lead character, Julien "JC" Calloway, in the HBO reboot of the teen drama series Gossip Girl. The show premiered in July 2021 and aired for two seasons before it was canceled in January 2023.

As per Deadline, the Ontario native released her debut studio album, The Lonely Hearts Club, in 2016. Two years later, she served as the opening act for Kehlani at the Toronto Pride. In 2019, she collaborated with Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen for another Pride performance, as per Elle magazine.

BMF season 4 airs weekly on Fridays on Starz.

