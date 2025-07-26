BMF season 4 episode 8 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

BMF season 4 episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Starz. It will continue the story of Meech and Terry, the two street legends from southwest Detroit. In episode 7, Laz turns on the inner circle after being blackmailed by Detective Bryant into helping him find Demetrius, aka Meech. Episode 8 will likely depict the police executing raids based on this intel and begin wrapping up some ongoing plots.BMF season 4 centers on Meech and Terry's efforts to break into the music industry, including attempts to secure a deal with singer Purdy. Meanwhile, they continue to gain ground in St. Louis with the police heavily on their backs. Loosely based on true events, the show delves deeper into the criminal lives of the two brothers.When does BMF season 4 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zonesBMF season 4 episode 8 is set to release on August 1, 2025, at 9 pm PT/ET. Starz will drop the new episode at different times depending on one's region. Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones.RegionRelease Date and DayTimePacific Time (PT)August 1, 2025, Friday9:00 PMEastern Time (ET)August 1, 2025, Friday9:00 PMUK (BST)August 2, 2025, Saturday2:00 AMCentral European Time (CET)August 2, 2025, Saturday 3:00 AMIndia (IST)August 2, 2025, Saturday 6:30 AMAustralia (AEST)August 2, 2025, Saturday 11:00 AMBMF season 4 episode 8 will be available to stream exclusively on Starz. In the United States, Starz offers several subscription packs. It costs $10.99/month, $45.99 for six months, or $69.99 annually. Viewers can also access the content via a Starz add-on subscription on platforms such as Prime Video, Hulu, or Sling.How many episodes are left in BMF season 4?With season 4 consisting of 10 episodes, viewers can look forward to two more episodes after episode 8 airs. Each installment will continue to expand on the Black Mafia Family's projects and personal growth and up the stakes, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.A brief recap of BMF season 4 episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn BMF season 4 episode 7, tensions run high as the Flenory brothers are hit from all sides. In St. Louis, Meech is focused on eliminating the threat of J-Pusha, a former friend turned enemy. J-Pusha escalates the conflict by attacking innocent family members of the Seal Moors, including Keeya's sister.Although Keeya attempts to seek revenge, her hesitation allows Carter to lethally intervene. With J-Pusha eliminated, Meech re-establishes a business relationship with the Seal Moors, making Keeya a primary contact.At the same time, Meech's record label, Stomping Ground Records, is in turmoil after its star artist, Purdy, overdoses on drugs following a shooting. Though she's sent to rehab, she checks herself out without warning, and it's more bad news. Additionally, Purdy's friend Tina struggles with problems of her own, including an unwanted pregnancy.Meanwhile, Terry, increasingly frustrated by the group's financial plight and his tense relationship with Meech, gets involved in gambling in Las Vegas with Markisha. While they do win, the evening ends in a violent altercation with a debtor, Tank Hamilton, who threatens to widen divisions between the brothers.Detective Bryant makes progress in his case by obtaining a warrant and arresting Laz, a member of Meech's inner circle. Under pressure, Laz offers to cooperate, putting Meech's freedom at risk.Major events to expect from BMF season 4 episode 8 (speculative) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBMF season 4 episode 8 might mark a major turning point, with the walls finally closing in on Meech and Terry. Laz's decision to cooperate with Bryant could lead to a police raid, possibly on stash locations or by revealing prime movers in Atlanta. The episode might delve deeper into Meech's internal paranoia and possibly gruesome consequences.Terry's self-destructive behavior, driven by gambling and control problems, could lead him to take an impulsive action that shatters his relationship with Meech or brings heat onto their business. Meanwhile, Purdy's relapse could result in a fatal overdose, a public debacle, or even legal jeopardy if her substance abuse traces back to the label.With Stomping Ground Records teetering on the brink of collapse, the brothers' efforts to become legit may have a boomerang effect. Episode 8 may be where things begin to fall apart, where trust is broken, and alliances begin to crumble.Also read: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know.BMF season 4 episode 8 will be available for streaming on Starz starting August 1, 2025.