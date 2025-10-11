Boots season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Boots season 1 is Netflix's new coming-of-age series, which brings a unique story full of drama, confusion, and comedy. Starring Miles Heizer as the lead actor, Jennifer Cecil is the showrunner of the series, along with Andy Parker as the creator and co-showrunner.

It follows a teen character, Cameron 'Cam' Cope, whose life as a bullied, lonely boy brings him varied challenges. When his best friend, Ray McAffey, decides to join the US Marine Corps boot camp, Cameron plans to do the same to change his fate.

From family struggles to the secrets he must keep regarding his sexuality, the series sees him braving all the storms that come his way at the camp. Along with varied characters and striking locations, the songs featured in different episodes are also a highlight of the series.

From ABBA's Fernando to Queen's Princes of the Universe, here are the songs featured in Boots season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Boots season 1 is set in the 1990s, bringing a special touch of the past in the visuals and references shown in different episodes. Cameron's struggles and other characters' journeys in the show also offer varied emotional moments to the viewers.

Touching on the past and connecting with emotions, the songs featured in Boots season 1 uniquely complement varied aspects of the series. Here's an episode-wise list of all the songs by popular music artists featured in Boots season 1:

Episode 1- The Pink Marine

We Got The Beat by The Go-Go's

Hold On by Wilson Philips

I Want To Break Free by Queen

Venus by Bananarama

Run Away (The Escape Song) by Oingo Boingo

Episode 2- The Buddy System

What We All Want by Gang of Four

Xtraordinary by Domestic Violet

Fast and Frightening (Remastered) by L7

Blue Monday by New Order

You're All Talk by The Pandoras

Episode 3- The Confidence Course

The Marines' Hymn by The United States Marine Band

What's a Girl To Do by Marcia Ball

Little Bit O' Soul by Ramones

I'm Done! by It's Dave Init

Princes of the Universe by Queen

Fernando by ABBA

Shapeshifter by Faded Armor

Episode 4- Sink ot Swim

Yesterday. Tomorrow, and Today by Little David Wilkins

Then by The Charlatans

When the Rainbow Comes by World Party

Episode 5- Bullseye

Wild Wild Life by Talking Heads

Waiting for the Night by Depeche Mode

Episode 6- The Things We Carry

The Sweetest Taboo by Sade

Stop by Jane's Addiction

Angel of Mercy by David Kauffman

A Better Way by Johnny Smith Congregation

We Are The Champions by Queen

Elegia by New Order

1,2,3,4, United States Marine Corps by Armed Fitness

Luv Dancin' (feat. Jasmine) by Underground Solution

Episode 7- Love Is a Battlefield

Here and Now by Luther Vandross

U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer

Bad News by J Shaw

Black Velvet by Alannah Myles

The Passenger by Iggy Pop

No Big Deal by Love and Rockets

Episode 8- The Crucible

Know Your Rights by The Clash

The Marines' Hymn by The United States Marine Band

Changes by David Bowie

Hold On by Wilson Phillips

Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie

Along with these songs, Freedom! '90 was played in the background of Boots season 1 official trailer.

About Boots season 1

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Boots season 1 is a new military dramedy that was released on Netflix on October 9, 2025. The story shown in the series is inspired by the former U.S. Marine Greg Cope White's memoir, titled The Pink Marine.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits."

Comprising a total of eight episodes, the series follows Cameron's experiences at the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp. While his sexuality, family struggles, and bullying put him to the test, he decides to join the boot camp to seek freedom and change his fate. Difficulties lie at every step in the camp, with each episode unfolding new challenges that Cameron must face to complete his time at the camp.

Watch all episodes of Boots season 1 on Netflix.

