Where was Boots season 1 filmed? Complete guide to filming locations and other production details

Boots season 1 is the latest drama on Netflix, which was released on October 9, 2025. Bringing a mix of action and comedy, the series follows Cameron 'Cam' Cope's adventurous journey in the United States Marine Corps boot camp.

Cam has faced troubles and challenges at every step of his life. However, his best friend's decision to join the boot camp motivates him to give it a try and change his life. It is not an easy decision, given that his sexuality was one of the biggest hurdles for the camp. Viewers get to see how he faces varied characters and hurdles to change his fate.

Set in the 1990s, the backdrops and locations add a special touch to the series. The filming of Boots season 1 mainly happened in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Every major filming location where Boots season 1 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Boots season 1 takes the viewers back in time with Cam's story, showcasing the tough challenges that he and other recruits must face at the boot camp. While the 13-week-long programme brings its own set of obstacles, Cam's personal life and family issues are equally difficult to handle.

As the series explores the protagonist's attempts at making things work at the camp, the filming locations of the series also enhance the visual impact of the story. New Orleans, Louisiana, was the principal filming location for the series. Here are further details about the location:

New Orleans, Louisiana

From the boot camp to other prominent locations shown in the series, the filming for major scenes of Boots season 1 was done in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans offered striking settings that matched the requirements of the show.

The team behind the series took over a dysfunctional naval base in New Orleans and used it as the boot camp shown in the series. Cam and other characters' personal stories also unfold in various locations across New Orleans. While the weather remained a challenge for the cast and crew, the city became a suitable spot for the show with the diverse landscapes it offered.

Being one of the largest cities in the U.S. state of Louisiana, New Orleans presents a mix of modernity while upholding its heritage. Culturally rich and diverse, the influences of the Cajun Society, communities of the Irish, Germans, Italians, African-Americans, and more, bring a unique touch to the city. It is located along the Mississippi River. Prominent sites like St. Louis Cathedral, Plaza Tower, Crescent City Connection, Hancock Whitney Center, and more can also be spotted in the series.

Viewers must have seen New Orleans as a backdrop of several movies and series, such as Scream Queens, Now You See Me, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, NCIS: New Orleans, and more.

About Boots season 1

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Boots season 1 offers a blend of friendship, hardships, and resilience with its unique story. Cameron 'Cam' Cope's journey of growth and strength also brings along varied characters who add different twists to his tale. Being gay in the military was illegal in the 1990s, making Cam face issues handling the pressures of boot camp while keeping his sexuality a secret.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose- and unexpected brotherhood-with his motley team of fellow recruits."

Miles Heizer stars as the protagonist of the series. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh, Max Parker, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Nieves, and more.

Watch Boots season 1 on Netflix.

