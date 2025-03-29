Bosch: Legacy Season 3, Episode 1 recap – Was Bosch able to prevent an assassination?

The highly awaited comeback of Bosch: Legacy Season 3 did not disappoint. Episode 1, named Goes Where It Goes, picks up where the Season 2 cliffhanger left off eight months ago. With lives on the line, untold secrets, and complex character development, the series takes an immediate plunge into a life of crime, politics, and self-crisis.

Disclamer: Bosch: Legacy season 3, epiosde 1 spoiler ahead.

Bosch is a private detective now, struggling with a murder case when Honey Chandler's campaign for DA leaves her on the verge of death. Maddie Bosch confronts a cycle of violent armed robberies which suggests an ominous conspiracy taking shape in Los Angeles. As several storylines intersect in parallel, tensions grow higher every moment. Bosch becomes the target of an investigation into the murder of Kurt Dockweiler.

Chandler enlists his help after a familiar yet ominous figure resurfaces in her life. The episode’s climax sees Bosch successfully prevent an assassination attempt on Chandler. His quick thinking and intervention foil Frank Sheehan’s deadly plan, though the confrontation ends in tragedy when Sheehan takes his own life.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Bosch under scrutiny

The season premiere is quick to let viewers know that Maddie Bosch never revealed a collect call she made to Preston Borders, who accused her father, Harry Bosch, of murdering Kurt Dockweiler. This news places her in a vulnerable situation, with detectives Jimmy Robertson and Agent Lopez discreetly investigating Bosch's potential role.

Although Robertson himself is unsure of Bosch's innocence, the case remains unofficial, with undercover questioning being conducted. Bosch, now a private investigator, gets important information from Curtis Dignan, an ex-con with connections to Wasco State Prison, where Borders and Dockweiler were both imprisoned.

Dignan's tip has the potential to exonerate Bosch, but it also puts him further into a sinister game of lies and conspiracy.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Honey Chandler's political ambitions

In the meantime, high-profile lawyer Honey Chandler is gaining ground in her bid for District Attorney. However, her political ambitions take a sinister turn when Frank Sheehan, a known but unnerving presence, reappears at her campaign headquarters, posing as a volunteer. Tech specialist Maurice 'Mo' Bassi discovers that Sheehan has been stalking her at public events, and there are serious grounds for concern.

Fearing danger, Chandler hires Bosch for security. His encounter with Sheehan at the latter's office further strengthens his belief that Sheehan is engaged in something much more sinister than meets the eye.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Maddie's new assignment

Amid the drama, Rookie LAPD cop Maddie takes on a string of violent follow-home robberies with her new partner, Reina Vasquez. A disturbing attack in the upscale neighborhood appears to have been committed by an organized group targeting financially secure residents. It introduces another set of complications for an already tension-filled episode.

A deadly confrontation – Bosch vs. Sheehan

As tensions rise, Bosch is assigned to provide security at Chandler's celebrity-studded charity gala. With minimal law enforcement backup and increasing suspicions regarding Sheehan's intentions, veteran officers Crate and Barrel (Troy Evans and Gregory Scott Cummins) stake out his home.

When they break in after getting no answer, they find that Sheehan has disappeared, leaving behind ominous indications of an impending attack. During the event, a shootout breaks out, causing widespread panic, but it turns out to be a distraction.

The purpose was to allow Sheehan to sneak up on Chandler undetected. Bosch quickly jumps into action, chasing after Sheehan in a nail-biting pursuit. In the final confrontation, Bosch threatens to have Sheehan surrender, but the scene turns tragic as Sheehan kills himself just as Maddie and Vasquez arrive at the scene.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: What's next for Bosch?

With Sheehan murdered and questions remaining about Bosch's guilt in the Dockweiler case, the episode leaves the viewer with urgent questions. Was Sheehan operating independently, or was he part of a bigger picture? How does the Wasco State Prison tie in with Bosch's current situation? And above all—will Bosch succeed in clearing his name before the truth is silenced?

With stakes at their highest, lingering mysteries, and increasing dangers, Bosch: Legacy season 3 instores more for the viewers.

Catch the latest episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

