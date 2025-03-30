The new episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3, Whippoorwills, is a nail-biting hour of courtroom struggles, criminal complications, and a dramatic confrontation. With Harry Bosch under the gun from the grand jury, a deadly showdown with Preston Borders, and the continued search for truth in the Finbar McShane case, episode 4 maintains the suspense. The question that lingers is: Did Harry Bosch just walk into a trap he can’t escape?

Ad

Yes, and the consequences are dire. Bosch’s instincts tell him something is amiss at the grand jury hearing, and as he follows the trail of deception, he finds himself at the center of an elaborate setup.

By the time he realizes the full extent of the trap, a violent ambush and a shocking murder prove that he’s already in too deep. By the time the Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4 is brought to its conclusion, it's obvious—Bosch was correct, and the trap has already been sprung.

Ad

Trending

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The grand jury interrogation

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The episode begins with Robertson and Perez closing in on Curtis Dignan, a longtime confidential informant of Bosch's, whose connections to Preston Borders and Kurt Dockweiler make him a prime target in the current investigation. Confronted, Dignan becomes uncooperative and is subsequently arrested.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bosch too is under threat as he goes before the grand jury, taking a barrage of pointed questions from Deputy District Attorney Susan Saldano.

While she questions his association with Dignan and the broader criminal syndicate, Bosch treads a thin line between openness and self-protection, invoking the Fifth Amendment whenever the questions reach perilous grounds.

Remorseless and manipulative convict Preston Borders is also summoned to take the stand. When asked if he has anything to do with using a burner phone to call a Hollywood Hills address—Bosch's residence—he also invokes the Fifth. Tension in the courtroom builds as Bosch gets the feeling something isn't quite right.

Ad

His unease intensifies when he catches a glimpse of Borders' wife, Rita Tedesco, acting strangely outside the courthouse, sending red flags into his detective head.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The setup and ambush

Ad

Bosch's instincts are correct when Robertson and Perez set out on the standard transport of Borders to Wasco State Prison. Their trip is brutally interrupted by an armed gang who ram into their vehicle, staging a fatal ambush.

With shots ringing out, one of the attackers unlocks the handcuffs on Borders, providing him with a brief opportunity for escape. But Bosch, never one to be outdone, is hot on his heels and arrives on the scene just in time to find himself in a violent shootout.

Ad

In a dramatic series of events, Lopez kills one of the attackers, while Robertson chases Borders into a vacant warehouse. The showdown between Bosch and Borders comes when the fugitive, injured and desperate after cutting himself on barbed wire, jumps out at Bosch and takes him hostage with a pistol.

In a last-minute twist, Robertson is present just in time to fire the bullet that kills Borders, saving Bosch. As it all settles down, Maddie Bosch comes running to her father's side, providing him comfort in his moment of weakness, while Robertson promises Bosch that they will exonerate him.

Ad

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Honey Chandler's dilemma

Meanwhile, Honey Chandler has her crisis when her campaign for Los Angeles District Attorney is threatened by the increasing controversy surrounding Bosch.

Even under political pressure to distance herself from him, she holds fast to her integrity. Even when Bosch himself encourages her to sever ties for the good of her career, she will not throw him under the bus.

Ad

Rather, she searches for other means to lessen the harm, such as an off-the-record interview with reporter Scott Anderson. As Chandler traverses the murky political and judicial landscape, her resolve is challenged more than ever.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The Finbar McShane case

Ad

As the grand jury spectacle and Borders' attempted escape hijack the episode, Bosch's investigation into Finbar McShane's shady business activities continues to reveal sinister secrets.

With the help of Mo Bassi, Bosch tracks down a shady character named Bing, who has a significant criminal record, including a botched robbery. Bosch confronts him about McShane’s dealings, suspecting they are tied to a missing person’s case.

The pieces start to fall into place when Bosch visits Sheila Walsh, seeking answers about the suspicious activities within McShane’s company.

Ad

Just when Bosch appears on the brink of discovering a breakthrough, the episode closes in a bone-chilling manner. Bosch gets a voicemail from Sheila, who offers to speak about Finbar McShane's commercial activities.

But when he goes to her apartment, he discovers her dead body, which portends that the more Bosch digs, the more fatal it becomes.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4 is a suspenseful masterpiece. From the grand jury interrogation, the ambush explosion, to the horrible revelation at the conclusion, the entire episode creates an episode that sets audiences clamoring for the next installment.

Ad

With Bosch now caught in an ever-deepening conspiracy, one thing is clear—his fight for justice is far from over.

Catch the latest epiosde of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback