Bosch: Legacy season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy season 3 is back with its eagerly awaited third and final season, which brings the thrilling crime drama to a conclusion. Adapted from Michael Connelly's best-selling books, the show follows the life of Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch, a retired LAPD detective turned dogged private investigator.

Ad

As the season continues, Bosch becomes entangled in a new case with high intensity, forging an unlikely partnership with his old rival, defense attorney Honey Chandler. With higher stakes than ever, Bosch: Legacy season 3 offers a riveting blend of action, tension, and emotion, ensuring the iconic detective goes out on an explosive high.

This last season serves up a complex and suspenseful storyline and features an amazing ensemble cast. With Titus Welliver in the lead as Bosch, the series returns with popular characters as well as introducing some new characters.

Ad

Trending

From gritty detectives to sharp-tongued crooks, all the characters play a defining role in contributing to Bosch's final act. This article takes a look at the entire cast of Bosch: Legacy season 3 and the actors who portray them.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Main cast

1) Titus Welliver as Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch

Still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Titus Welliver returns as his iconic character Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy season 3, an uncompromising and ethical private investigator. In season 3, Bosch is in an uneasy partnership with his old adversary, defense attorney Honey Chandler. Welliver is known for roles in The Town, Argo, and Titans.

Ad

2) Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler

Still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Mimi Rogers reprises the role of Honey Chandler, a tough defense attorney now candidate for District Attorney of Los Angeles. Despite her problematic past with Bosch, she sides with him in taking on an intricate case. Rogers is best known for Ginger Snaps, Lost in Space, and Big Nothing.

Ad

3) Madison Lintz as Madeline Maddie Bosch

Ad

Madison Lintz returns as Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter, as she too enrolls in the LAPD. Since her near-death experience by kidnapping in season 2, Maddie has demonstrated strength in resilience and strength of character. Lintz also appears in The Walking Dead and Parental Guidance.

4) Stephen Chang as Maurice Mo Bassi

Ad

Stephen Chang is Bosch's tech savvy, jazz-inclined technical expert Mo Bassi. Mo is instrumental in technical assistance that helps crack cases. Chang has appeared in Unstable and The Last of Us Part II.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Other characters

Ad

Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Reyna Vasquez : Officer Reyna Vasquez, played by Denise G. Sanchez, is Maddie's LAPD mentor. Originally a supporting character, Vasquez has become an integral element of the show. Sanchez has appeared in The Good Place and Mayan M.C.

: Officer Reyna Vasquez, played by Denise G. Sanchez, is Maddie's LAPD mentor. Originally a supporting character, Vasquez has become an integral element of the show. Sanchez has appeared in The Good Place and Mayan M.C. Andrea Cortés as Victoria Hernandez : Andrea Cortés makes her debut as Victoria Hernandez, a tough street criminal who moves through the rough streets of Los Angeles. Cortés has also appeared in On My Block and The Company You Keep.

: Andrea Cortés makes her debut as Victoria Hernandez, a tough street criminal who moves through the rough streets of Los Angeles. Cortés has also appeared in On My Block and The Company You Keep. Tommy Martinez as Albert Torres : Tommy Martinez plays Albert Torres, another criminal who works with Victoria. Martinez is known for his appearances in Riverdale and Hunters.

: Tommy Martinez plays Albert Torres, another criminal who works with Victoria. Martinez is known for his appearances in Riverdale and Hunters. Orla Brady as Siobhan Murphy : Orla Brady is added to the cast as Siobhan Murphy, a woman who comes to Bosch for assistance in locating her missing family. Brady also appeared in Star Trek: Picard and The Foreigner.

: Orla Brady is added to the cast as Siobhan Murphy, a woman who comes to Bosch for assistance in locating her missing family. Brady also appeared in Star Trek: Picard and The Foreigner. Michael Reilly Burke as Finbar McShane : Finbar McShane, played by Michael Reilly Burke, is a prime suspect in the disappearance of Siobhan's family. Burke has a long list of films to his credit, including Mars Attacks! and Ted Bundy.

: Finbar McShane, played by Michael Reilly Burke, is a prime suspect in the disappearance of Siobhan's family. Burke has a long list of films to his credit, including Mars Attacks! and Ted Bundy. Dale Dickey as Sheila Walsh : Dale Dickey stars as Sheila Walsh, a woman caught up in a criminal scheme. Dickey is renowned for her performances in Hell or High Water and Winter's Bone.

: Dale Dickey stars as Sheila Walsh, a woman caught up in a criminal scheme. Dickey is renowned for her performances in Hell or High Water and Winter's Bone. Scott Klace as Sgt. John Mankiewicz: Scott Klace reprises his role as Sgt. John Mankiewicz, an experienced LAPD veteran and Bosch's longtime friend. Klace is known for his roles in The Pursuit of Happyness and The Onion Movie.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback