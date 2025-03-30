Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The suspenseful final season of Bosch: Legacy is well underway, and viewers cannot wait for episode 5 to come out on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime video. Inspired by Michael Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star and The Black Ice, the series has entertained audiences with its gripping storytelling, interesting characters, and crime stories.

With just a few episodes remaining until the season finale, tensions are running higher than ever. Episode 4 had Bosch being grilled with difficult questions at a grand jury hearing about Kurt Dockweiler's murder and his previous encounters with Preston Borders.

In the meantime, Maddie and Vasquez's probe into a string of follow-home robberies picked up steam, taking them closer to the culprits.

Honey Chandler, unwilling to jeopardize Bosch's reputation for political purposes, looked for other means of containing the crisis over her district attorney campaign. The episode concluded with Bosch finding Sheila Walsh's murder, just after she had left a voicemail accepting to talk about Finbar McShane's suspicious activities.

With Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4 leaving so many questions unanswered, let's take a look at when episode 5 will be released and what fans can expect next.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5: Release date and time

As per the release pattern of the final season, Episode 5 will drop alongside Episode 6, maintaining the two-episode-per-week format that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Below is a comprehensive schedule for every region.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 AM ET Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:00 AM PT Central Time (CT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:00 AM CT Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:00 AM MT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 7:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Where to watch

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Bosch: Legacy season 3 is streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers to Prime can watch the episode as soon as it is released. Non-subscribers can avail of Amazon's 30-day free trial to watch the latest episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3.

What to expect from Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5

With the last season halfway through, episode 5 promises even more intense action and cliffhanging character reveals. Bosch's case on the Dockweiler case will surely take a surprising twist, maybe revealing a larger conspiracy with police corruption.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Vasquez's follow-home robberies case will go in a darker direction, and maybe put Maddie in the sights of ruthless criminals.

Furthermore, Honey Chandler's campaign for district attorney can also expect new threats, particularly as she navigates political opposition and journalistic investigation.

The stakes are higher than ever before, episode 5 will be an intriguing blend of suspense, action, and heart-pumping emotional scenes that leave viewers looking forward to the next episode.

Recap of Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4

Episode 4 continued to escalate the tension and drama that have characterized the season. Bosch was grilled during a grand jury hearing on his history of association with informant Curtis Dignan, and whether he might have ties to Preston Borders.

In the end, Maddie and Vasquez made progress on their follow-up robbery investigation, following up on new leads that brought them closer to the deadly perpetrators.

Honey Chandler, however, was under extreme pressure in her district attorney campaign. Despite the political gamble, she would not compromise Bosch's integrity, but rather sought out journalist Scott Anderson for an off-the-record interview.

The closing seconds of the episode brought a huge surprise when Bosch, pursuing a lead from Sheila Walsh, showed up at her house only to discover her dead body, creating a suspenseful and dramatic build-up to Episode 5. As the last season of Bosch: Legacy plays out, viewers can anticipate a suspenseful finale to one of Amazon Prime Video's longest-running series.

Don't miss catching up on earlier episodes on Amazon Prime Video and experience the thrilling ride of Harry Bosch for the last time.

Catch the latest episode of the series streaming on Prime Video.

