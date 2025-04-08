Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 8: Release date, time, where to watch, and and what to expect

As Bosch: Legacy season 3 heads deeper into its third and final season, the stakes are going up with each episode. After a gripping Episode 6 and the highly anticipated release of Episodes 7 and 8, fans are eager to see where the story goes next.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 8, in particular, promises to be a major turning point in the season, pushing Harry Bosch, Honey Chandler, and Maddie Bosch into dangerous new territory.

Here's all you need to know about Episode 8: when it's released, how to view it, and what is probably in store.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Release date and time

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episode 8 will be launched on Thursday, April 10, 2025, together with Episode 7. The episodes will be out at 3:00 a.m. ET. This launch follows the season's pattern of rollouts: a four-episode launch on March 27, after which there are two episodes weekly.

Below is the release schedule for regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:00 a.m. CT (Central Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:00 a.m. MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:00 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:00 a.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 a.m. IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:30 p.m.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Where to watch

You can watch Episode 8 on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video has a 30-day trial period for new members. Following that, viewers can opt for a monthly or yearly subscription.

In addition to Bosch: Legacy, Prime Video also boasts some of its most popular hits, such as The Boys, Reacher, Jack Ryan, and The Wheel of Time.

What to expect in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 8

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Episode 8 is likely to take the overall storylines of Season 3 into overdrive. Chandler's case against Diego Perra will likely run into a significant roadblock — maybe in the guise of fresh evidence or interference from powerful forces intent on covering up the truth.

With Bosch now invested, tensions can be expected to escalate in and out of court. Chandler and Bosch might find themselves facing not only legal nuance, but also menacing players intent on concealing a conspiracy. Bosch's probing into the McShane link and the hacked surveillance system is likely to go deeper.

Bosch will be seen following dangerous leads, potentially jeopardizing himself — and his closest associates — to get to the bottom of the case. His tenacious refusal to let up could lead him closer to identifying who exactly commissioned Robertson's assassination, and why.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Vasquez’s subplot is reaching a boiling point. With Vasquez’s nephew tangled in criminal activity, Episode 8 may force both officers into ethically gray decisions. Maddie, still growing into her role as an LAPD officer, might be tested in a way that shapes her future on the force.

Episode 8 might also provide the type of twist the Bosch world is famous for — a shocking reveal, a betrayal, or a moment that turns everything we believed on its head. With only two episodes remaining in the season, the tension is high, and Episode 8 will probably have fans on the edge of their seats going into the finale.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6 recap

Episode 6 opens with a dark one-month time jump following the killing of Detective Jimmy Robertson. Harry Bosch, shaken by the loss of his friend, withdraws from the world, grappling with guilt and anger while trying to unravel what transpired.

Lawyer Honey Chandler goes on to build her case against Diego Perra, the accused killer of Robertson. Despite her resolve to see him brought to book, Chandler gets the feeling that the case is not as cut-and-dry as it appears. She urges Bosch and technical expert Mo to dig deeper — and what they discover is that city cameras were switched off at the time of the crime, and Perra's testimony implies that he was framed.

In the meantime, Maddie Bosch and Officer Reina Vasquez are still on the trail of a string of follow-home burglaries. Vasquez is shocked, however, when she learns that her nephew could be implicated. This brings a touch of personal angst to her work, as she struggles to reconcile her commitment as an officer with loyalty to her relatives.

Bosch and Mo also start investigating a character named Finbar McShane, finding sealed federal records that suggest an even bigger conspiracy. As Bosch gets closer to the truth, he starts questioning the official story of what happened to Robertson — and whether Perra is being made a convenient fall guy for something far more sinister.

The episode concludes with Bosch's signature line: "Justice doesn't sleep," highlighting his new determination to get to the bottom of things, regardless of the cost. With Episode 8 coming up, Bosch: Legacy Season 3 is racing full speed towards a cliffhanger ending.

As Bosch, Chandler, and Maddie each seek justice on their respective paths, Bosch: Legacy season 3 Episode 8 threatens to introduce fresh perils, significant revelations, and plenty of emotional heft.

Catch latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

