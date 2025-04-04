Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6 recap- Was Diego Para framed for Jimmy Robertson’s murder?

In Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6, titled Broken Order, the apprehension of Diego Para for the homicide of detective Jimmy Robertson seems to be a move in the direction of justice. However, as new District Attorney Honey Chandler starts to look into the evidence more intently—and with Harry Bosch investigating the case further—strong doubts arise. Was Para the murderer, or is he being used as a patsy for something much more devious?

In episode 6, it becomes undeniably clear: Diego Para is not the man who killed Detective Jimmy Robertson. Despite his arrest and criminal history, the evidence simply doesn’t add up—and the deeper Harry Bosch digs, the more it looks like Para was set up to take the fall for someone else’s meticulously planned crime.

Bosch: Legacy season 3- An arrest masks a troubling reality

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

A month after the savage killing of Detective Jimmy Robertson, a suspect has finally been arrested. Diego Para, who had been involved in a series of taco stand robberies, is identified as the killer. Although the LAPD is thrilled with the speedy resolution, Chandler remains doubtful. The killing doesn't fit Para's modus operandi—his previous offenses were non-violent, and this murder seems premeditated.

When Chandler encounters Para's defense lawyer at Musso & Frank, she's presented with surveillance tape indicating Para came home inebriated before the murder. A different man then drives Para's automobile a little later, sober and intent. Chandler finds this could be more than mere reasonable doubt; it could be a case of misidentity or a set-up.

She hands over the murder book to Bosch and requests him to discreetly investigate. His instincts, as ever, tell him that something is amiss.

Bosch: Legacy season 3- Bosch discovers gaps

As Bosch accepts the case, he and Mo Bassi are also pursuing the investigation of the Gallagher family killings. Their investigative work into the business activities of McShane uncovers red flags—money troubles, unsavory investments, and locked federal records that suggest something greater.

Meanwhile, Bosch starts interviewing witnesses in Robertson's case and discovers a key piece of information: the security cameras close to the crime scene were turned off hours before the murder. This wasn't an accident. This was a premeditated hit.

Bosch's suspicions grow when a witness reports seeing Para's car leaving the scene after the murder—potentially used to get rid of the weapon instead of to commit the crime.

Bosch: Legacy season 3- Personal stakes for Maddie and Vasquez

In the meantime, Maddie Bosch and her partner Reina Vasquez get ahead on their case, following a series of follow-home robberies. Their case takes them to a surprising conclusion: Vasquez's cousin Albert is implicated. The news shocks Vasquez and gives added emotional depth to a case that's already testing the limits of both officers.

They also uncover a mysterious burner phone used to coordinate the next robbery, reinforcing that the operation is organized and dangerously close to home. And in the Para case, finally, Bosch discovers a horrifying truth.

He sits down with Chandler and informs him that Robertson wasn't grabbing for a weapon when he was shot; he was going for his wallet. Everything is different now. It wasn't an act of passion or defensive shooting gone wrong. It was a cold, deliberate assassination.

Bosch: Legacy season 3- Robertson was murdered

Broken Order isn't simply another episode; it's a turning point. It throws serious doubt on Diego Para's guilt and raises the possibility of a conspiracy that goes far beyond street-level crime. Chandler is now faced with deciding whether to go for a shaky prosecution or investigate further into a case that could blow the city's legal and political infrastructure apart.

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode tips the scales towards character-driven drama and procedural tension, forcing each of them—Bosch, Chandler, Maddie, and Vasquez—to face unwelcome truths. And if Bosch is correct, the actual murderer is still waiting in the shadows, hiding behind a well-executed deception.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy Season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

