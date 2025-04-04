Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5 recap: Did Bosch just uncover the Gallagher family’s fate?

Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 5 begins in earnest with Harry Bosch at the scene of Sheila Walsh's murder. As the LAPD starts their investigation, Bosch has a gut feeling that there's more to this case. He suspects a greater motive for Sheila's killing and thinks the disappearance of the Gallagher family somehow involves her. This theory gets stronger as more evidence comes forward.

Ad

Yes, Harry Bosch finally discovers what became of the missing Gallagher family in Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 5. But the truth he uncovers might cost him more than peace of mind— it might pull him further into the web of deceit created by Preston Borders and put a bullseye on his back.

Sheila had just discovered financial irregularities within the Gallagher firm, and she is probably the one who informed Mr. Gallagher about it before she and the rest of the family disappeared. Bosch has reason to believe they were murdered, and once more, he's hot on the trail.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: A buried truth unearthed

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Working with Mo Bassi, Bosch targets a BaCo truck once owned by Finbar McShane— a character becoming more pivotal to the case. Although the truck was extensively washed, it contained a concealed GPS tracker. From drone surveillance, Bosch and Mo track the truck's last location and stumble upon a horrifying find: the buried corpses of the Gallagher family.

Ad

This shocking moment confirms Bosch’s worst fears. What began as a missing persons case is now a homicide, and McShane, seen fleeing the area in a van, becomes the prime suspect in the orchestrated cover-up.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: New clues and old enemies

At his apartment, Bosch discovers a burner phone planted under the couch. He texts a picture of the phone to his old partner, Jimmy Robertson, and then calls him, inviting him to meet up to discuss over drinks. Bosch wants to get his name cleared in the Dockweiler case, which has tormented him since the death of Preston Borders.

Ad

Meanwhile, Maddie Bosch is questioned by Internal Affairs regarding an odd phone call she got from Borders. When her father comes to take her home from the station, he drops a bombshell: he reveals that he had instructed Curtis Dignan, a retired confidential informant, to make life in prison a living hell for Dockweiler.

Bosch thinks that someone must have informed Borders about this, which led him to have Dockweiler murdered and attempt to pin the crime on Bosch.

Ad

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The Rita Tedesco breakthrough

Detectives Jimmy Robertson and Perry Lopez won't remain idle during their mandatory time off. Instead, they pursue a lead, which leads them to Rita Tedesco, the now-caught wife of Preston Borders.

After surrendering peacefully, Tedesco is arrested. Under interrogation, she denies any plot by Bosch and Borders to murder Dockweiler. It's a pivotal admission, though whether she's lying remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Honey Chandler officially wins the election and becomes Los Angeles's District Attorney.

Ad

This political shift may influence how quickly Bosch’s name is cleared, especially since the former DA, Archer, planned to stall any progress until post-election. Maddie Bosch and her partner, Vasquez, remain chasing leads in the city's string of follow-home burglaries.

A single detail hangs menacingly: one of the suspects, Albert, is Vasquez's cousin— a relationship she's still unaware of. The twist, earlier revealed by the showrunner, primes a potentially explosive reveal down the road.

Ad

A gut-wrenching final scene

Ad

In the show's last, jaw-dropping seconds, Robertson is meeting with Bosch for a drink and confesses that he's leaked the case files regarding Dockweiler's murder to journalist Scott Anderson. While he afterward places an order for food at a stand, a masked shooter holds up the cashier, then inexplicably turns and fires the gun at Robertson point-blank.

Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 5 gives us one of the most emotionally upsetting and suspenseful episodes on the show to date. With huge plot twists, a heartbreaking discovery, and a vicious cliffhanger, it solidifies itself as a turning point in the last season.

Ad

As tensions rise and mistrust sets in, Bosch is nearer than ever to the truth— but justice could come at a cost that nobody wants to pay.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More