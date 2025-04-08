Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 7: Release date, time, where to watch, and and what to expect

As Bosch: Legacy season 3 enters its final stretch, the tension is palpable. Season 3 has been building toward a powerful finale, and fans are anticipating some unexpected twists.

Ad

Episode 6 raised the stakes, revealing layers of conspiracy, personal conflict, and moral ambiguity. As the penultimate weeks begin, viewers are gearing up for Episode 7, where everything might unravel—or fall into place. This is more than yet another chapter of the Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver) saga—it's a turning point for the entire Bosch franchise.

With only four episodes left in the show, Episode 7 will have big revelations and make major irreversible decisions for key players. Amazon Prime Video releases two episodes per week, and this Thursday's double feature—Episodes 7 and 8—will be one of the most explosive moments of the season so far.

Ad

Trending

This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is suggested.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Release date and time

Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 7 will be available on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET, along with Episode 8. This is in line with Amazon Prime Video's routine of releasing two new episodes every Thursday. The season premiered on March 27, 2025, with Episodes 1–4, and then Episodes 5–6 on April 3. The last two episodes (9 and 10), including the series finale, will be out on April 17, 2025.

Ad

Below is the release schedule for all the regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:00 a.m. CT (Central Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:00 a.m. MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:00 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:00 a.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 a.m. IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:30 p.m.

Ad

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

For streaming Bosch: Legacy season 3 tune into Amazon Prime Video. Once Amazon closed down Freevee in 2024, the series migrated to Prime, where it currently broadcasts without ads to subscribers. This series has three seasons, all of which can be streamed on Amazon.

Ad

The first season premiered in 2022 which was followed by the next installment in 2023. Bosch: Legacy season 3 is the last and final part of this series, with Amazon scrapping the franchise, despite fan protests.

What to expect in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7

Episode 7 should take all the tension that has been building and push it to the breaking point. Harry Bosch's investigation of both the Gallagher family murders and Jimmy Robertson's murder has revealed disturbing questions and implications. With federal files sealed and witnesses coming forward with conflicting accounts, Bosch is balancing on a tightrope of truth and lies.

Ad

Honey Chandler's (played by Mimi Rogers) second thoughts regarding Diego Para's culpability will not cease to torment her, much less after the video footage was leaked in episode 6. While working double time, juggling the mandates of her new position as District Attorney, Honey might have to swim against the tide to obtain justice, at her own credibility and career costs.

At the same time, Maddie's professional and personal life is heading for a crash. Having found out that her cousin is involved in a series of follow-home robberies, she might be forced to make a heartbreaking decision between family ties and her obligation as a cop.

Ad

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6 recap

Ad

Set a month after Jimmy Robertson's horrific murder, episode 6 goes straight into the repercussions. A suspect called Diego Para is caught, but new DA Honey Chandler is not remotely sure if he's the actual murderer. She confers with Para's lawyer, who has video proof that brings further uncertainty. The DA handover the case to Bosch, with the challenge of investigating further.

While the people are made to think that justice is at hand, Bosch is aware of something different. He discovers the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity were switched off during the time of the murder, which implies a planned killing rather than a crime of opportunity.

Ad

Bosch and the tech expert Maurice 'Mo' Bassi also find alarming financial connections between McShane—a name associated with the Gallagher clan—and a troubled business venture, which suggests further underlying motives. On the LAPD side, Maddie and Vasquez break a follow-home robbery case. Their stakeout leads to a shocking revelation: the perpetrator of the crimes is Vasquez's cousin, Albert.

Bosch's search for answers into the death of Robertson turns dark when another witness puts Para's car in the area many hours after the killing. During the final minutes of the show, Bosch finds out Robertson was not reaching for his gun when he was killed but his wallet. This was not merely a killing. It was an execution.

Ad

With Episode 7 dropping soon, the pieces are finally coming together—but whether they reveal justice or betrayal remains to be seen. Don’t miss what could be the most intense hour of Bosch: Legacy season 3 yet.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More