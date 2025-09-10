Brandy Daniels's murder - A detailed case overview about the single mother shot dead ahead of Dateline episode

Brandy Daniels was a 25-year-old single mother from northern Muskingum County, Ohio. On May 5, 2014, she was found murdered in her car, parked at the end of her parents’ long driveway. Brandy Daniels's death shook her family, leaving behind a five-year-old daughter.

Nobody could figure out who killed her for more than a year, and even after many investigations, the case kept getting less clear. The woman had been shot several times when she was found.

The case became a focal point for Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, season 6 episode 4, titled Out There in the Dark. This episode is set to re-air on Thursday, September 11, 2025, on Oxygen.

A detailed discussion on Brandy Daniels's murder case

Brandy Daniels was shot three times (Representative image via Unsplash)

As per a WKYC Studios report, published on January 26, 2018, Brandy Daniels was found dead in her car at her parents' home on May 5, 2014. Her silver Nissan Sentra, which was covered in blood, was parked in a remote part of the driveway, away from the road. She had been hit three times: in the face, in the neck, and in the arm.

Reportedly, when the bullet hit her in the neck, it blocked off major arteries, and she died right away. Brandy Daniels told her boyfriend that someone was following her on the phone. Soon after, her sister found her dead body. At first, the case seemed odd since no one had taken anything from the car.

The investigation began with many leads pointing in several directions, but it stalled as investigators struggled to piece together solid evidence. However, a crucial tip from a Facebook post eventually provided the breakthrough they needed.

A tipster linked the murder to a robbery involving Sirius Underwood, a man who had ties to Brandy’s estranged husband, Josh Daniels. This connection would soon become key in solving the crime.

There were reports of abuse in Brandy and Josh Daniels's marriage, which was shown by the study. It was over between Brandy and her ex-husband; he went to Alaska. Josh wasn't there, but it became less clear what part he played in the case when police found that he had deleted information about Sirius Underwood from his phone.

Further probing linked Underwood to the murder, but the puzzle remained incomplete until detectives uncovered a series of burner phone calls between Josh Daniels and Underwood before and after the murder.

As the investigation deepened, the detectives also learned of Underwood’s criminal history, which included armed robberies. The two men, it seemed, were more than just friends; they were partners in crime.

Underwood, while initially denying any involvement, became a primary suspect after his alibi fell apart. Phone records and further investigation tied him to the murder scene on the night Brandy Daniels was killed, and this evidence, combined with his suspicious behavior, sealed his fate.

The connections between Josh Daniels and Sirius Underwood

After months of investigation, the final breakthrough came in the form of an anonymous tip on the Zanesville Police Department’s Facebook page. The tip connected Josh Daniels and Sirius Underwood to a 2012 robbery.

When this information came out, the police looked more into the men's criminal pasts, which included gun robberies and other illicit activities. Now it was clear that the two were not just friends, but also involved in several crimes.

The police also found out that Brandy knew her then-husband was involved in illegal activities, which probably made her a target. Daniels claimed that he felt hopeless as his marriage fell apart, so he told Underwood about his problems with Brandy.

The tipping point came when Brandy threatened to expose their criminal activities during the divorce proceedings. Feeling cornered, Daniels allegedly asked Underwood to kill his wife. The investigation’s final twist came when Daniels, faced with mounting evidence, confessed to his role in orchestrating Brandy’s murder.

The sentencing of Josh Daniels and Sirius Underwood

The sentencing of Josh Daniels and Sirius Underwood (Representative image via Unsplash)

According to a Times Reporter article, published on January 25, 2018, after years of investigation, Josh Daniels and Sirius Underwood were finally indicted in 2016. Daniels initially denied involvement, but after the mounting evidence against him, he eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and several related charges.

He was given a life sentence with the chance of parole after 28 years. Meanwhile, Underwood got a life term with no chance of parole for 38 years.

Tune in on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to Oxygen for the full story of Brandy Daniels's murder on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

