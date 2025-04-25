Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life will premiere on HBO on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The special will hit Max for streaming the following day. As announced in an HBO press release dated April 9, 2025, this marks the first time Goldstein has filmed a stand-up performance for the network.

It brings the Emmy-winning actor and writer's sharp humour to a much wider audience. The project grew out of the two years Goldstein spent touring stages across the United States and the United Kingdom.

Directed by Jeff Tomsic, the special mixes classic stand-up with something a little unexpected. Goldstein teamed up with Brian Henson to weave puppetry into the show, giving it a distinct and playful edge.

When will Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life be released?

These are the corresponding release timings for the special in other time zones:

Time Zone Local Time of Premiere Eastern Time (ET) April 26, 2025, 10:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) April 26, 2025, 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) April 27, 2025, 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) April 27, 2025, 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) April 27, 2025, 7:30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 27, 2025, 12:00 PM

Where to watch Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life?

The special is available to all HBO subscribers through their cable or satellite providers. Streaming access is available on Max starting April 27, 2025. As per Max's current plans, subscriptions range from $9.99 per month with ads to $20.99 per month for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan.

Internationally, Max remains limited to U.S. access; viewers outside the U.S. can subscribe by using a VPN service. At present, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life is not available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Google Play. Checking Max's official listings is recommended for the latest regional availability.

What is Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life all about?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life brings the actor back to where it all started. After years of building a name on television screens, he steps back onto the stage with something new to say. According to an HBO article dated April 9, 2025, the special gives fans a fresh look at Goldstein, far from the tough Roy Kent persona he made famous on Ted Lasso.

This time, he leans into sharp observations about love and masculinity and why Sesame Street still holds a special place in his heart. The show was filmed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.

The special draws on material developed during a two-year tour across the U.S. and U.K., where Goldstein explored themes of cultural differences, American comedy, and his personal experiences.

Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life also reflects the comedian's broader creative journey, as he balances acting, writing, and producing projects like Shrinking, Office Romance, and All of You. The special is both a culmination of Goldstein's stand-up work and a nod to his admiration for the format of American comedy specials.

As per IMDb, Brett Goldstein grew up in Sutton, Surrey, and later studied Film at Warwick University before moving to New York to train in acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Art. Initially drawn to theatre, he performed original plays at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival but shifted focus to comedy.

His stand-up debut came in 2006 with Brett Goldstein Grew Up in a Strip Club. Over time, he gained visibility through TV roles in Derek, Uncle, Drifters, and Hoff The Record. In 2015, he co-wrote and starred in SuperBob. He has since created and toured multiple stand-up shows across the UK and internationally.

Interested viewers can watch Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life on HBO from April 26 and on Max from April 27, 2025.

