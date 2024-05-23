Bridgerton season 3: How did Queen Charlotte’s moving carousel swan wig come into existence?

Bridgerton season 3 has taken the internet by storm. In particular, the art and costume departments are in the spotlight for their elaborate and detailed work, especially on Queen Charlotte's carousel swan wig, made possible by 3D printing and motorized clockwork.

The Regency monarch (played by Golda Rosheuvel) was seen sporting a beautiful wig with shimmering moving swans nestled inside it, on social media posts and in part 1 itself. The almost two-foot tall wig, delicately crafted with intricate hair curls and mechanized crystal swans drew appreciation and awe from viewers.

Golda Rosheuvel and Bridgerton season 3 hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist have spoken in great detail about the wig after its popularity with audiences.

What was the idea behind Queen Charlotte's carousel swan wig in Bridgerton season 3?

One of the first times Queen Charlotte's elaborate wig came into the public eye was through the promotional posts for Bridgerton season 3 on social media. In an interview for Country & Town House, hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist spoke about her idea for the wig. She said:

"Queen Charlotte has got this carousel wig that’s almost like a Fabergé egg. I’ve had the idea since season 2, but there was never really scope to use it. To be honest, I don’t really know where it came from. I have no idea. But I was very thrilled to be able to use it in season 3."

Ökvist mentioned that, since Queen Charlotte's wardrobe and hair are always extensive and intricate in the show, she wanted to match the standard of making the wigs bigger and better in the most recent season. The wig had to represent the grandeur of the Regency Era and reflect the Queen's personality and flair.

How was Queen Charlotte's carousel swan wig made?

The now-iconic wig has set itself apart from Queen Charlotte's previous braided or knotted hairdos. The wig includes a tall powdered hollow nest of curls, intertwined with delicate shimmering branches that add to the effect.

Inside the opening, a set of crystal swans have been placed on cloud-like flower petals, and the surrounding portion has been accentuated with shining beads and accessories, completing the image of swans in a lake.

The swans were 3D-printed, set against an oil paint background to make them stand out. Ökvist also described the mechanism used to rotate the swans on their carousel. She mentioned using the concept of clockwork and decided to attach a motor to the design.

The technical elements like wires and the motor were hidden in Rosheuvel's costume, with the motor strapped to the actor's thigh and a switch underneath her armpit. While the weight of the elaborate wig might have fans wondering, Rosheuvel opened up about acting with it in an interview with Refinery 29. She commented:

"The wig is very light because the mechanism was on my thigh. I think if the motor had been inside the wig, I think it would have been heavy... I was very lucky (with what they designed)."

What is the significance of Queen Charlotte's carousel swan wig in Bridgerton season 3?

Behind the scenes: Golda Rosheuvel and Hugh Sachs with the swan wig (via @bridgertonnetflix /Instagram)

While the carousel swan wig is certainly a work of beauty, it is a nod to Bridgerton season 3's storyline and to Queen Charlotte herself. The wig represents the Queen's elegance and uses the bird to symbolize her control over all beauty in her kingdom, much like naming the diamond among the debutantes in society.

The swans might also be a subtle hint to the current lead of the show, Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan). Penelope's trajectory from a spinster wallflower to a love interest mirrors the story of the ugly duckling who emerged as an elegant swan.

The wig is seen in the fourth episode of Bridgerton season 3 during a ballet recital.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 of the season is slated to release on June 13, 2024.