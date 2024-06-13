Bridgerton season 3 part 1 recap: Everything you should know before part 2 arrives

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is all set to debut on June 13, 2024. Bridgerton season 3 part 1, comprising 4 episodes, premiered on May 16, 2024, on Netflix. The third season of this regency-era series is based on the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, of the famous Bridgerton series written by Julia Quinn.

The season follows the story of the wallflower of the ton, Penelope Featherington, and the third Bridgerton sibling, Colin Bridgerton. The viewers have long witnessed the friendship between these, too, and Penelope's romantic feelings towards Colin for the first two seasons.

In Bridgerton season 3 part 1, their friendship finally blooms into a love story. Somewhere between Penelope struggling to find a husband this season and Colin trying to help her, Colin realizes his true feelings for her.

Apart from these, Bridgerton season 3 part 1 featured the unfolding of several other events that shaped this season's storyline. Since it's been a month, here's a look back at all the events of Bridgerton season 3 part 1, before witnessing the remaining journey.

The blooming romance between Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3 part 1

In the Bridgerton season 3 part 1, the narrative arc of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington is marked by significant growth and emotional depth. Colin Bridgerton comes back from his travels a changed man, with a maturity and perspective that make him more appealing to Penelope Featherington, who has long been smitten with him.

Although he cherishes her friendship, he initially fails to recognize the depth of her feelings. Penelope resolves to find a husband and put aside her unrequited love for Colin. As she becomes more proactive in her search, Colin offers his assistance, not realizing that his actions are causing her pain, as she secretly wishes for him to be her suitor.

Lady Whistledown's issue about this arrangement stirs chaos. Colin’s perception of Penelope shifts as he begins to appreciate her qualities, leading to a spontaneous kiss that alters their relationship dynamic and reveals his previously unrecognized affection for her.

The season’s final ball brings their tensions to a head, with misunderstandings and unspoken feelings causing turmoil. However, it also becomes the reason behind Colin’s declaration of his feelings for Penelope, a moment that cements their romantic connection.

In the aftermath of the ball, Colin and Penelope engage in an intimate conversation within the confines of a carriage, where they lay bare their emotions, and Colin commits to a future with Penelope, setting a strong foundation for their relationship.

Eloise and Benedict Bridgerton's Journey in Bridgerton season 3 part 1

Eloise is still furious with Penelope for exposing her Season 2 adventures in Lady Whistledown’s column. Seeking solace, Eloise unexpectedly befriends Cressida. Despite their differences, they find common ground and share secrets.

The two engage in intellectual discussions and explore shared interests. Cressida’s father disapproves of their friendship, but Eloise remains determined to connect with her newfound companion.

On the other hand, Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey takes an unexpected turn. Benedict encounters Lady Tilley Arnold, a confident widow. Their flirtation quickly escalates into a sexual relationship by the end of Bridgerton season 3 part 1.

Anthony and Kate Bridgerton's Marriage

In the first episode of Bridgerton season 3 part 1, Anthony and Kate return to the Bridgerton estate after their honeymoon. Kate, now the Viscountess, notices how Lady Violet Bridgerton has enthusiastically taken to her new role as the Dowager Viscountess.

Kate suggests to Anthony that they allow Violet to handle the responsibilities of the Viscountcy for now so they can steal moments together and perhaps take a second honeymoon, enjoying some private time after their return.

Francesca Bridgerton: The Diamond of the Season

In Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1, Francesca Bridgerton makes her debut into the society. While she’s just as stunning and poised as her older sister, Daphne, Francesca has her unique ideas regarding love and partnership. She hopes to find a sensible and practical match rather than true love.

One suitor, Lord John Stirling, a quiet man she enjoys playing piano with, catches her eye. Despite her efforts to avoid attention, Queen Charlotte selects Francesca as the season’s diamond. This prestigious title brings both honor and scrutiny to Francesca’s social standing.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.