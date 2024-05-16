Bridgerton season 3 part 2: Release date & time, cast, what to expect, and more

Bridgerton season 3 just premiered today, but this time, fans did not get the entire series at once, instead, they will have to wait for Bridgerton season 3 part 2, which will contain the remaining four episodes of the season after the first part delivers four on May 16, 2024.

Following in the footsteps of many of the new Netflix shows, like You, this season of the period drama will be split into two parts, with the second one coming on June 13, 2024.

The second half of the series will conclude the story that is currently running, but the series is far from over, as a fourth season has already been confirmed. So, fans will not be left on a cliffhanger at the end of the third season but will surely have to wait out the mid-season finale.

Adhering to its earlier format, the new season of the show contains eight episodes, but episodes 5-8 will premiere almost a month later in June. The first four episodes, meanwhile, are already streaming on Netflix.

At what time will Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 be released?

Just like most Netflix originals, Bridgerton Season 3's second half will also premiere at 3:00 AM EST on Netflix on June 13, 2024. The first half of the series also premiered at 3:00 AM EST on May 16, 2024.

Below is a schedule of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 release times for every region.

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 5:00 PM

Where to watch Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

Like the previous seasons of the Shondaland show, Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will premiere exclusively on Netflix. All the regions that can access it, will be able to do so only through the streaming platform.

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

The cast of the two halves of the series will remain the same as it has been shot and edited together. It is just being released on different days.

The cast of Bridgerton season 3 includes Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne Harriet Cains, Julie Andrews, among many others.

Like the previous seasons, this season also includes a clever set of cast members, combining both new faces along with some of the popular ones from the past.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

Perhaps the biggest question lingering about the upcoming second part is what to expect from the rest of the season. The first half has already given fans some very fascinating plot elements.

The first half of the show contained four episodes and focused heavily on certain plot elements, like Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) slow-burning romance. Eloise and Cressida Cowper also had a significant part that would perhaps impact the second half of the season to a great degree.

The first half of the series saw Penelope accept Colin's marriage proposal despite her doubts regarding her Lady Whistledown identity. The last episode saw Colin finding out about her issue of Whistledown after she discovered that Cressida Cowper had managed to write a rival issue of the same. How Colin reacts to this and where this takes their romance will be a major plot point in the next half of the season.

Apart from this central story featuring Penelope and Colin, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) also form an unlikely couple with sparks of romance brewing. It did not proceed a lot, which means that this could also be a major point in the upcoming second season.

Of course, apart from them, fans can expect some big updates on all the other characters in the second half of Bridgerton season 3 as well.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.