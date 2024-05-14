Netflix releases five minutes of Bridgerton season 3: Where to watch the sneak peek and more 

Netflix Tudum dropped a five-minute sneak peek of Bridgerton season 3 on May 14, 2024. The teaser, which can be watched on Tudum's official website, takes fans of the series—which has been airing since 2020—back to Mayfair's fancy world, as the high society gets ready for the upcoming social season.

The sneak peek, which can be watched on the streaming site and the official YouTube, gives viewers a glimpse into the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a storyline that fans have been eagerly waiting for. After focusing on Daphne and Simon in season 1 and Anthony and Kate in season 2, it's finally time for Penelope and Colin to have their moment in the spotlight.

The sneak peek gives viewers a taste of what's to come in the new season of Bridgerton, with all the romance, drama, and intrigue that fans love. Shonda Rhimes is producing and Jess Brownell is directing Bridgerton season 3, which has been in the works since season 2 ended in March 2022. The first trailer was released in April 2024.

Unpacking the opening of Bridgerton season 3: A sneak peek into the premiere

Fans can check out a sneak peek of the first five minutes of Bridgerton season 3, which offers a taste of the luxurious world of Mayfair. This season will see the elite of the ton trade their country homes for the lively streets of London.

The video that has been released to give fans a sneak peek, opens with aerial shots of busy London streets, and gentle folks who are dressed to impress. It also introduces several young ladies who are all looking to present themselves as the most charming in the season. Speaking about the same, series writer Jess Brownell told Tudum,

"We wanted to set the tone in a way that felt familiar."

As the social season kicks off, the debutantes get ready to make their big debut in high society. Francesca Bridgerton is front and center, handling her debut with a down-to-earth attitude. The premiere brings back some nostalgic moments and gives a glimpse of the relationships and drama that will unfold.

Character dynamics and plot twists in Bridgerton season 3 premiere

Colin Bridgerton is back from his travels feeling super confident and charming all the debutantes in London. Meanwhile, Penelope Featherington is on a quest for love and independence, looking for a husband who will back her dreams. Luke Newton, who plays Colin opposite Nicola Coughlan's Penelope, told Tudum,

“Colin really feels like he’s gone through some self-discovery and become a man. He has been heavily influenced by all the different places that he’s been to and all the different people that he’s met.”

Coughlan also told Netflix that her character, Penelope, is one of the most romantic ones in the series. However, the actor believes, at the beginning of this season, Penelope thinks that she is going to be practical, and of course, her plans get rained on quite heavily.

Fans can therefore get ready for an exciting season with lots of drama, love, and surprises, as the characters deal with all the ups and downs of high society and love. Bridgerton season 3 is sure to keep fans hooked with its intricate storylines and performances.

Bridgerton season 3 will be split into two parts. The first four episodes, known as Part 1, will drop on Netflix on May 16, 2024. The rest of the episodes, Part 2, will then be released on June 13, 2024.