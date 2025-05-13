"Can't wait for his next project" - Fans cheer as Lee Do-hyun discharged from military service, set to resume acting career

Actor Lee Do-hyun officially returned to civilian life after completing his military service. On May 13, the actor was discharged from the Air Force military band, completing nearly 21 months of duty starting in August 2023.

Lee enlisted last year and has remained in the limelight through pre-filmed works, such as the blockbuster movie Exhuma and Netflix's Sweet Home series. Now back from a break, Lee Do-hyun can be expected to jump straight into work, as reported by South Korean media outlet Dispatch.

His agency, Yuehua Entertainment Korea, has confirmed that the actor has received many offers for dramas, films, commercials, and photo shoots. As per Dispatch, industry officials also revealed that Lee is considering a lead role in a much-awaited new drama. The drama is reportedly written by the Hong Sisters, with Go Min-si in talks to collaborate, sending fans into a tizzy.

Fans flooded social media with excitement following Lee Do-hyun's discharge. With the subsequent news of him getting various offers, fans expressed their anticipation for his return to acting. One fan writes:

"Lee dohyun is booked and busy after military service can't wait for his next project."

"Of course he has, so excited for dohyun's return to the screens," writes another fan.

"Excited for his future projects AAAHHHHHHHH," posts one netizen.

"Just came back and already sprinting? slow down, ayang.. take care of yourself. but also, i need you in every drama, every movie, every ad.. thx," says an X user.

"Aaaa can't wait for his projects," reads a comment from a fan.

As Lee Do-hyun's return to acting becomes official, fans are already voicing their dream roles, genres, and co-stars for his next projects. From thriller-action fantasies to long-awaited pairings, social media is buzzing with creative wishes and casting hopes for the versatile actor.

"I was waiting for him for so long. Hear me out. Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid with Lee Dohyun and Kim Hyeyoon My dream pairing " comments a fan.

"Give him a villain role for God's sake, I need him as a villain for my man" says another netizen.

"I wanna see him with minsi again" said an individual on X.

"Comeback thriller action mystery PLSSSS BANGGG" adds this netizen.

Lee Do-hyun wraps up military service, set to return to acting after career milestones

Lee Do-hyun started his acting career in 2017 with the black comedy Prison Playbook, entering the industry quietly. He broke through in 2019, when his iconic supporting role in Hotel del Luna made a splash. From there, his career took off quickly, and he became the lead in many highly praised works such as 18 Again (2020), Sweet Home (2020–present), Youth of May (2021), The Glory (2022–2023), and The Good Bad Mother (2023).

He also made a strong impression on the big screen with his first film appearance in Exhuma (2024), which came out when the actor was fulfilling his military service. His big screen debut, Exhuma, was a significant milestone, surpassing 11.91 million viewers and earning him the Best New Actor Award at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

In early 2023, rumors started circulating about Lee's impending enlistment. While early reports suggested a potential recruitment in the first half of the year, his agency explained that no official date had been established.

The confirmation came through in August 2023 when Yuehua Entertainment confirmed that the actor would enlist in the Air Force military band on August 14. Following dedicated service for 21 months, Lee completed his obligatory service on May 13, 2025, ready to continue the next stage of his acting career.

As the actor returns to the limelight, the industry and his supporters alike are ready to see what new heights Lee Do-hyun will reach next.

